This summer, one spectacular show succeeds another at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn’s Emerson Park –– after The Rev’s moving “Evita,” there’s the comically bittersweet “Into the Woods.” After 36 years, this award-winning musical is as engaging as ever, thanks to James Lapine’s thought-provoking book and the unforgettable music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim.
In their deliciously perverse mash-up of the folk tales collected by the brothers Grimm, characters from separate stories meet and become entangled, the first set being Cinderella, Jack of beanstalk fame, and the childless Baker and his Wife. But many others soon join them “in the woods,” where all sorts of strange encounters happen. Act one ends on a chorus of happily ever after, but all is upended in act two, where everyone faces real-life strife –– the devastation of a giant on the loose, a metaphor, among other things, for the uncontrollable consequences of one’s actions. As characteries die off, the silliest of musicals turns inevitably to songs of loss and regret.
This tight, well-paced production –– splendidly directed and choreographed by Brett Smock –– is Broadway-worthy. (Actually, it’s better, because this theatre’s more intimate.) Every aspect is striking and smoothly integrated: acting, singing, staging, and visual design. At first look we see the quaint framing of a German chalet, entwined with flowers, surrounding three niches, themselves framing the three initial stories. Enchanting enough, but when that scene lifts and we enter the woods, it’s a brave new world: two enormous gnarled trees in a baroque forest dripping with atmosphere. This fabulous set is the work of Jeffrey D. Kmiec and Milo Bue, and José Santiago lights it brilliantly throughout, glowing green and orange.
All the costumes are vivid, intricate, and fantastical, richly evoking character, dazzling yet not showy or artificial. Tiffany Howard excels again here, assisted by Alfonso Annotto’s hair and makeup design. The eye lingers on the sumptuous blood-red folds of Little Red’s cape, the elegance of the narrator’s dark suit, the peasant finery of Jack’s mother, newly prosperous (thanks to those golden eggs).
The actors seem as comfortable in these handsomely crafted costumes as they do in their roles. Caelie Scott Flanagan is a vivacious Cinderella; Kendyl Ito an impetuous, obstinate Little Red Riding Hood; Joanne Baum a scolding mum to Dexter Conlin’s risk-taking Jack. Doubling as the rational narrator and the wacky old man of the woods, Christopher Carl charms in both roles.
Excellent duo dynamics occur with the brother princes, carefully played without excess by CJ Eldred (also the Wolf) and Shane Donovan. Their “agony” duet (where they lament women just out of reach) is irresistible, as always.
But the more serious and richest performances come from Aaron Galligan-Stierle as the Baker and Lindsay Nicole Chambers as his wife. It’s them and their story –– longing for a child, unable to conceive, jinxed by a witch and the baker’s father’s missteps –– that all the other tales swirl around. Both the couple’s affection and wrangling feel real, and the Baker’s final grief is palpable.
And the enchantress who’s cursed them –– well, alas, she’s usually played as hideous and screechy, a cartoonish Witch. But not here: New York actress Vicki Lewis gives her humanity, dignity, and even an attractive authority in her wicked crone phase; and the exasperation of a woman and mother past her powers in the second act, when her own spell is lifted and she’s restored to a natural middle age.
Other figures flesh out the stories –– disenchanted Rapunzel; Little Red’s feisty granny; the officious Steward; and Cinderella’s docile dad, ambitious stepmother, and those two half-sisters, eventually blinded by her protective birds (the Storytellers).
From the solos to the ensemble numbers, the singing here is consistently strong; there’s a full presence throughout this production that’s admirable. Jeff Theiss’s orchestra supports the cast well, as does Daniel Lundberg’s sound design, which lets the lyrics come through. (And notably, when the vengeful giantess is felled, Lundberg delivers such gargantuan noise that you feel the theatre shake.)
“Into the Woods” is one of those few magical musicals that makes the imaginary quite real;
that plays impishly with both language and emotions; that lets you enjoy the story and yet insists you go beyond it. Brett Smock has captured the essence of this show, which reminds us that life is full of hopes and harms, but as ending song tries to reassure us, “No one is alone.”
Into the Woods, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine. Directed and choreographed by Brett Smock. At The Rev (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse), Emerson Park, Auburn. Mon-Sat through July 25. Tickets at https://therevtheatre.com/tickets/ticketing-options%20/or (315) 255-1785.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
