Two strong ensemble musicals wrap up the summer season, and it’s well worth the hour-long drive from Ithaca to see what’s happening at both Syracuse Stage and Auburn’s The REV.
Syracuse’s production is particularly special, as it’s the world premiere of “How to Dance in Ohio,” a musical based on Alexandra Shiva’s 2015 documentary, a Sundance premiere, about autistic teens preparing for their first formal. (The stage project was originated by Broadway’s Harold Price.) The story of young people facing their fears is fairly straightforward, but its unfolding is emotionally complicated. Rebekah Greer Melocik wrote the book and lyrics, with music by Jacob Yandura, and Sammi Cannold’s excellent direction serves their talents well.
The context is a therapy group under the guidance of Dr. Emelio Amigo (Wilson Jermaine Heredia), whose loving counsel challenges the teens to take risks. Ever focused on social skills, Dr. Amigo has decided that more than three months is enough time to attempt learning to dance. Besides involving the uncomfortable act of touching, this also means finding the right clothes, making small talk, and perhaps even asking for a date. The students are terrified, and thrilled.
Their self-doubt and anxiety are exquisitely played, and what strikes one is how absolutely familiar all their concerns are––their desire for control, apprehension of what’s new, and fear of failure. It’s just that, coming of age, most of us perhaps felt this less intensely, or at least learned to numb ourselves to the devastating threat of uncertainty. We developed a thicker skin.
The simple tale is poignant in itself, and what makes it more so is that all seven young people are themselves on the autistic spectrum. Their performances are stunning. Conor Tague’s Tommy is endearingly comical; Ashley Wool’s Jessica and Amelia Fei’s Caroline are best friends with boy problems; Demond Edwards’ cheerful Remy lives for dramatic costuming; Madison Kopec’s shy Marideth finds safety in facts; and Imani Russell’s Mel’s is as wise as she’s well read. And as Drew, who’s been groomed to study math at the University of Michigan, Liam Pierce is exceptionally sensitive.
Concerned parents, alternately protective and prodding, are handsomely played by Nick Gaswirth, Darlesia Cearcy, Haven Burton, Carlos L. Encinias, and Melina Kalomas. Inevitiably, the parent who pushes the hardest is Dr. Amigo himself, whose daughter Ashley (a self-possessed Marina Pires) tries repeatedly to show him she doesn’t intend to return to her dance career.
Both the doctor and their parents hope these neurodivergent teens can make friends, attend college, eventually be independent. But even as the students learn they can’t predict outcomes, the adults must learn the same.
Robert Brill’s plain set, lit by Bradley King, presents a rotating floor and rolling chairs, against a dazzling backdrop of signage lights and prom dresses––the prosaic everyday and glimpses of glamour combined. This show’s songs amplify the emotion of these diverse and fascinating teens (musical direction by Lily Ling). Tender, funny, and charming in the best sense, “How To Dance In Ohio” offers a fresh and inspiring look at the musical genre.
***
While these youngsters await an unknown future, The REV’s current show looks backward to celebrate the legendary Fats Waller in the 1978 musical review, “Ain’t Misbehavin’. Conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr., and Murray Horwitz, this lively tribute features five electric performers who deliver more than 30 songs, either composed or popularized by Waller. There’s “Honeysuckle Rose” and “Mean to Me,” and even a medley of those crossover hits, “It’s a Sin to Tell a Lie,” “I Can’t Give You Anything but Love,” and “I’m Gonna Sit Write Down and Write Myself a Letter.”
Kyle Dixon’s cabaret set, alive with José Santiago’s dazzling lights, provides both glamour and intimacy––and more than a hint of nostalgia for the swing-era clubs (here, the Savoy). Tiffany Howard’s costumes are, as usual, elegantly delicious, mostly glittery, graceful, and layered.
Center stage is dominated by that magical piano, with musical director Kenny M. Green (complete with derby) and his band the pulsing core of the show.
Arnold Harper II, a hearty man light on his feet, delivers a dynamite rendition of “Fat and Greasy.” Quiana Holmes exudes little-girl charm, while Crystal Sha’nae opts for voluptuous; both actors are dynamic but their vocal belt needs far more control. Brandi Chavonne Massey has robust presence and a voice to match; she and Crystal sing a hilarious “Find Out What They Like.” (The gender roles are definitely out of the 1930s).
Christopher Brasfeld, svelte and conked, risks stealing the show with his version of “The Viper’s Drag,” where, ostensibly high, he oozes through a magnificent number, including swimming belly-down on the stage. The audience was mesmerized.
With no narrative, the first act seemed to feature overly similar pieces, but the second exploded with more diverse offerings, presented as interesting sketches. Throughout, the range was cheerful to solemn, romantic to raunchy, often comical and usually suggestive. Green’s stride piano alone was exhilarating.
Amidst all these spirited numbers, one group song brought the entire ensemble and the audience to an intense standstill. “Black and Blue,” with its painful lyrics about being black in a white-led world, was a somber and powerful reminder of the cultural context of Fat Waller’s era––and today’s.
Barbara Adams, a regional theatre and arts writer, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
“How to Dance in Ohio,” directed by Sammi Cannold, is at Syracuse Stage through Oct. 9; tickets at www.syracusestage.org/ or 315-443-3275.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’,” directed by Tyrone L. Robinson, is at Auburn’s Merry-Go-Round Playhouse through Oct. 11; tickets at THEREVTHEATRE.COM or 1-800-457-8897.
