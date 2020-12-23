Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 33F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.