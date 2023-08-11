These dazzlingly sunny summer days woo us outdoors, and what better leisurely entertainment than a rollicking Shakespearean comedy performed amidst nature. Or almost –– in a vast airy tent by the inlet’s edge. Within, the Cherry Arts recreates the Forest of Arden, complete with huge leafy branches overhead, crunching wood chips underfoot, and a stag and lioness stealthily passing through, surveying the humans’ folly.
These quiet creatures (Seth Koproski and Carolyn Best), in regal masks made of twigs, elegantly define the landscape that the city folk have invaded. Daniel Zimmerman’s rustic set, lit by Chris Brusberg, is backed by a dark red curtain awash in trees. Here we find the banished Duke (Dean Robinson) and his rowdy troupe of exiles, dressed in tatters (Elissa Martin, costumes) but happy in their brotherhood.
If you haven’t yet recognized the scene, we’re deep into the realm of “As You Like It.” At intervals in the Cherry’s delightful production –– shaped by artistic director Sam Buggeln –– 10 more actors arrive, several assuming multiple roles. Robinson also plays the duke’s dictatorial brother, Frederick, who sets off the action by jealously banishing his niece, Rosalind, because he fears her popularity diminishes his own daughter, Celia. Meanwhile elsewhere another envious relationship has a young noble, Oliver (Derek Powell), spitefully punishing his younger brother, Orlando (Benji Sills), with servitude, then trying to have him mangled and poisoned in a wrestling match.
When the world turns crazy, the hunted retreat to nature. Inseparable cousins Rosalind (Sylvie Yntema) and Celia (RJ Lavine) set off with the duke’s jester, Touchstone (Eric Brooks); Orlando manfully bears up his faithful old retainer, Adam (Carolyn Goelzer). Eventually all encounter the duke and his merry band, but by this time Rosalind has donned men’s clothes (right down to the padded jock strap, in one of the funniest scenes) –– and the jokes on shifted identities arrive in spades.
Opening on two brothers full of hatred, this tale turns to its real concern: love, in all its forms –– familial, social, romantic. Above all romantic. Rosalind (now Ganymede) and Celia are squealing, boy-smitten teenagers; Orlando is dithering and speechless before his beloved, then papers the forest with bad poetry to vent his emotion.
Every rank is subject to love’s upsets –– the shepherd Silvius (John Drinkwater) is mush before his beloved Phoebe (the towering AJ Sage, who earlier played the wrestler). Phoebe coyly pursues Ganymede, who faints like a woman at seeing Orlando’s blood-stained cloth, and so on –– clearly, something has to give, but not before every comical note can be sounded on this tale’s twists.
Speaking of notes, the fast-paced action is moved along nicely by communal song and Drinkwater’s guitar playing. Several Shakespearean song-poems like “Under the Greenwood Tree” and “Wedding is Great Juno’s Crown” are handsomely set to music by local artists: Evan Friedell, Nate Silas Richardson, Jennie Lowe Stearns, Mandy Goldman, Sam Lupowitz, Maddy Walsh and Mike Suave.
That music (under the direction of Jeff Theiss) often features beats of a cajón played by Adara Alston, who provides full personality to a range of roles –– an exiled lady, a content shepherdess, a court official. Overall, this is an inspired and extensive collaboration, and it’s fitting that music (being the food of love, according to the Bard) permeates the show.
Every performer is charming, but Sylvie Yntema’s Rosalind just glows, a comic force of nature. It’s all great fun, for actors and audience alike. (And the Shakespearean delivery is quite accessible.) Only one somber tone among the gaiety: the malcontent Jacques, who can “suck melancholy out of a song, as a weasel sucks eggs,” richly played by Carolyn Goelzer. And in her second role as the aged family servant, Adam, she’s heartbreakingly frail and dependent. It’s a sobering vision of Jacques’s seventh age of man, “mere oblivion…sans everything.”
All theater-lovers seeking an enjoyable summer escape: Hie thee to the tent at water’s edge.
“As You Like It,”by William Shakespeare, directed by Samuel Buggeln. Cherry Arts, 100 Cherry St., Ithaca. August 9-13 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35407/production/1164149.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
