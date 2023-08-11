It’s right there, center stage, as you walk into CRT’s pavilion theater space at Little York Lak to take your seat: Professor Marvel’s hand-painted magic traveling wagon, reproduced just about exactly from the 1939 classic family fantasy musical “The Wizard Oz”. Marvel’s wagon is the scenic centerpiece that CRT’s new production literally revolves around. The vehicle can be rotated 360 degrees, with scenes playing out on all four sides from any number of pleasing angles.
Yes, this “Oz” is the 1939 version, with the same story structure and all the classic songs, even the lost “Jitterbug’ number in act two. But aside from CRT’s loving recreation of Professor Marvel’s traveling wagon, its season-closing production does a pretty amazing job at carving out its own approach and personality, so much so that when the cast takes its bows at the end of the show, you might find yourself surprised at how much life, comedy and whimsy was created and carried by a cast of only nine performers.
Take Sally Shaw as Dorothy Gale, for instance. Sure, she’s clad in a pale blue gingham dress, but she doesn’t opt for Judy Garland’s pigtails, and she has her own special take on the character, right down to her rendition of “Over the Rainbow”, which kickstarts the evening’s fun perfectly. Likewise it would be easy to just watch the DVD and copy the mannerisms of Jack Haley, Ray Bolger and Bert Lahr, but nobody does that here, finding the characters with their unique voices and gestures.
With the exception of Shaw, the rest of the cast play all the ensemble roles in addition to their main roles. Most of the actors in the ensemble are recurring intern performers seen earlier this summer in “Xanadu!” and “Murder on the Orient Express”: Aubrey Alvino doubles up as Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch; Mia Caslowitz plays the Scarecrow and her Kansas counterpart Hunk; Jessica Cerreta plays Aunt Em and Glinda; Breanna Lemerise plays Nikko and other featured roles; Michael Hartman plays Hickory and the Tin Man; Trevor Shingler plays Uncle Henry and an Emerald City guard; Weston Pytel plays the Cowardly Lion and Zeke; and Mikey LoBalsamo from “Unnecessary Farce” plays Professor Marvel and the titular wizard.
If that weren’t enough, the director-choreographers have designed and built a large number of puppets in the tradition of rod puppets, marionettes and bread-and-circus-style puppets that the ensemble operates to add even more of Oz’s bizarre fantasy characters and animals into the mix here. As a particular fan of imaginative puppet work, I gotta be honest here. They had me at Toto, a delightful creation that really embodies the imagination and ambition of CRT’s season-closing production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
“The Wizard of Oz” Cortland Repertory Theatre 6799 Little York Lake Rd Preble, NY through August 19 $29-$46 by L. Frank Baum, based on the film owned by Turner Classic Movies and distributed by Warner Bros; music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Yarburg. Codirected by and choreographed by Matthew Couvillon and Joseph J. Simeone; music direction by Nicholás Guerrero; scenic and puppet design by Matthew Couvillon and Joseph J. Simeone; costumes by Angie Andrea; lighting by Eric Behnke; properties by Taylor Barr.
