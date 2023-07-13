The Hangar Theatre’s midsummer show is a winner –– “Billy Elliot: The Musical” is full of heart, hope, and talent. Set in northeast England during a miners’ strike in 1984-85, this is a tale of a working-class boy fighting to find himself in a world of increasingly narrow options.
First a film directed by Stephen Daldry in 2000, the story was turned into an award-winning musical five years later, with resounding music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall (who wrote the original screenplay). Since then, multiple productions have featured dozens of accomplished young dancers; the show’s focus on youth is one of its main appeals.
Billy’s home life is out of joint: his mum has died; his dad and older brother are struggling through the strike; his dotty gran is unpredictable and feisty. Billy dislikes the boxing lessons his dad insists on but one day stumbles into an all-girls ballet class in the same community hall. Initially he’s critical and confused, tossed about in a sea of tutus, but somehow gradually submits to the sardonic commands of the instructor, Mrs. Wilkinson.
As Billy’s skill emerges, she coaches him on the side and eventually proposes he audition for the Royal Ballet School. But in this hypermasculine miners’ world, Billy’s desire to dance is the ultimate absurdity, in effect a betrayal.
This is a complicated and large show for the Hangar to undertake, but director Courtney Young stages it handsomely. Jason Simms’s set is plain wood flooring backed by an upstairs gallery, and beyond that, three screens provide context, flashing historical footage of striking miners, dark mine elevators, and public protests.
The large cast of 26, half children, half adults, floods the stage as their stories overlap –– miners, scabs, wives, and riot police, threaded by kids playing, biking, boxing, dancing. And in some numbers, choreographer Aimee Rials creatively fuses the actions of young and old, juxtaposing violence and expressive art.
Not only movement but song unites this beleaguered community –– above all at the Christmas party where everyone joins in cheerful mockery of labor’s nemesis, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Matthew Everingham’s small orchestra provides plenty of energy, and as the scenes shift, so does the mood of Venus Gulbranson’s expressive lighting.
Johnna Presby’s myriad costumes –– miners’ coveralls, police uniforms, dancers’ tights and especially the adults’ everyday attire –– persuasively convey the prescribed limits of this world and time.
The only technical disappointment stemmed from Jeremiah Turner’s sound. Miking is admittedly difficult, but the children’s voices were often too frail to be heard, and on opening night, the last three rows of the theatre failed to laugh at clever lines that others down front heard well enough. British accents and rapid group talk posed their own challenges, and too often one had to settle for a broad understanding of what had just transpired. If only musicals, like opera, featured supertitles…
The fine cast, though, is the heart of this production. Two irresistible character sketches by local favorites Greg Bostwick and Susannah Berryman: he’s George, the crusty boxing instructor who clips his charges on the head but lets loose as a deliciously silly Santa; she’s Billy’s quirky grandmother who’ll fight for a moldy pasty, curse like a sailor, and still take care to listen to her boy.
Jim Ballard is haunting as Billy’s dad, sad and nearly defeated, straining to hold his family together; his folk ballad is drenched with regret. Billy’s dead mum materializes for her boy, and Carrie Baker’s performance is even more vulnerable as she’s on crutches. Ethan Harbury effectively portrays Billy’s brother Tony as bitter and full of fight.
Nine girls constitute the ballet class, a delightful mix of energy and awkwardness spilling over everywhere. Mrs. Wilkinson –– acerbic, sassy, and no-nonsense –– is splendidly portrayed by Darlesia “Dee” Cearcy. Her crusty accompanist (David Wynen) breaks out unexpectedly as a lively tapper.
And throughout, there’s Hugo Lloyd’s Billy, a slight, serious lad who’s drawn deeper into this new activity, growing stronger and surer and more skilled with each dance lesson. He’s fascinating to watch, and in one scene, gracefully dances Swan Lake in tandem with his older self (a muscular M-Jay).
Billy’s camaraderie with his buddy Michael (a magnetic, sunny Liam Eric Griffin) is charming, above all in “Expressing Yourself,” where they dress up in women’s clothing. Billy accepts Michael’s different choices even as he carves out his own path, against the ridicule of the grown men.
After many setbacks, Billy’s pursuit of his dream is rewarded: he’s off to ballet school and has earned his father’s support and respect. It’s an inspiring tale, affirming the power of both community and individual –– and these performances are equally inspiring.
“Billy Elliot: The Musical,” music by Elton John; book and lyrics by Lee Hall. Directed by Courtney Young. Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, through July 15, 7:30 p.m. with a 2:30 matinee July 15.
Barbara Adams, a regional theatre and arts writer, teaches writing at Ithaca College
