ITHACA, NY -- The Hangar Theatre’s first-ever outdoor summer season continues with "Queens Girl in the World," a co-production with The Nora at Central Square Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective in Cambridge, MA, running Aug. 13-21.
The opening performance of "Queens Girl in the World" by Caleen Sinnette Jennings will begin Friday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. A preview performance will precede the opening on Aug. 12; matinee and evening performances will run through Saturday, Aug. 21.
In this solo show, Jasmine M. Rush (she/her) plays Jacqueline Marie Butler, a Black teenager coming of age in the 1960s, whose joys, challenges, and heartbreak play out against the backdrop of the civil rights movement. Rush embodies over a dozen different characters as she journeys from her familiar Queens neighborhood to a progressive, predominantly-Jewish private school in Greenwich Village. This funny, heartfelt, and entirely relatable show was performed virtually in the Hangar’s 2020 Virtual Season, and Hangar audiences will now have the chance to experience a fully-realized live performance.
Rush is a Brooklyn based actor, director and writer born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. Classically trained, she has worked nationally on stage, film, and television. She holds a BA in Theatre Arts from University of Minnesota - Twin Cities and earned her MFA in Classical Acting from Shakespeare Theatre Company's Academy of Classical Acting at George Washington University. She is a proud member of both SAG-AFTRA and Actor’s Equity Association. Rush will be the lead in the Hangar production this August, and the Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. In addition to her numerous regional roles, Rush appeared in an off-Broadway production of "As Much As I Can" (Joe’s Pub/The Public Theatre) and her TV credits include appearances in “Bull,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Sinner” and “Difficult People.”
Director Dawn M. Simmons (she/her) is also the co-producing artistic director of The Porch Arts Collective, a Black theatre company committed to advancing racial equity in Boston through theatre. Simmons sees the challenges that Jacqueline faces as “not entirely removed from our current time.” Simmons states, “Given the increased civil unrest this past year, it is hard but helpful to wrestle with the progress, or lack thereof. What I have learned in this time is that we are in this soup of a life together whether we like it or not. So I choose, and hope you will choose, to bear witness to the challenges of both of our lives and to celebrate the joys as a crucial part of our journey together. May we get through this together hand in hand, changed and strengthened by our shared experiences.”
Simmons continues, “In the character of Jaqueline we see hope and possibility. She is a vessel within which we can see our shared humanity. Her struggles and her coming of age are ours, and that connection brings into full relief those moments of heartache and triumph. I invite you to let her pain wash into you just as you do her joy and light, so that you may more fully feel the power of her resilience, which is that of your own resilience.”
Joining Simmons, the creative and production team includes Sound Designer Greg Smith, Set Designer Diggle, Lighting Designer Abigail Wang, Costume Designer Miranda Kau Giurleo, Production Stage Manager Lauren Burke*, Accent and Dialect Consultant Adi Cabral, Casting Director Michael Cassara, Assistant Stage Managers Daniella Berman (Hangar Theatre) and Shira Lederman (Central Square Theater), Production Managers Adam Zonder (Hangar Theatre) and Cassie Chapadoes (Central Square Theater), and Artistic Directors Shirley Serotsky (Hangar Theatre) Lee Mikeska Gardner (The Nora @ Central Square Theater), and Dawn M. Simmons (The Front Porch Arts Collective).
“We’re very excited for this collaboration with The Nora at Central Square Theater and The Front Porch Arts Collective,” says R.J. Lavine, Managing Director of the Hangar Theatre. “Not only do we share resources, talent, and ideas by working together, our respective companies gain visibility in new markets and enjoy a more sustainable framework for creating theatre. Essentially, we all benefit.”
The Hangar’s 47th Mainstage season closes with a final live, in-person outdoor production of "An Odyssey," another co-production, in partnership with The Cherry Artspace. Serotsky programmed the 2021 outdoor season, helming the creation of an entirely new outdoor performance space and ensuring the return to live theatre in the Finger Lakes. The Hangar thanks Premier Performance Partner Tompkins Trust Company, Mainstage Media Sponsor Cayuga Radio Group, Partner In The Arts Ithaca College, Partner In Health Be Sure Testing, Associate Show Sponsors Cayuga Medical Center and CSP Management, and Media Show Sponsor Ithaca Times.
Ticket Information
"Queens Girl in the World" runs from August 13-21. Seats are limited, and available while supplies last. Student discounts and Pay What You Will tickets are available at every performance in 2021. Learn more or buy now at hangartheatre.org/queens
For tickets or more information about the rest of the Hangar’s 2021 Outdoor Summer Mainstage Season, please call 607.273.2787, or visit hangartheatre.org
Performance Schedule
Thursday 8/12 at 7:30 p.m. (Preview performance)*
Friday 8/13 at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night
Saturday 8/14 at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sunday 8/15 at 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday 8/17 at 7:30 p.m. (Virtual Tuesday Talkback)*
Wednesday 8/18 at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday 8/19 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday 8/20 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday 8/21 at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
*Special Event Performances
Preview Performance: Previews are shows performed in front of an audience prior to their official opening. This gives the director and creative team a chance to experience the production with an audience present, while adjustments can still be made.
Virtual Tuesday Talkbacks: Members of the creative team will host an online event to share information about the performance before the show on Tuesday, August 17 at 5 PM Register online at hangartheatre.org/queens
Pay What You Will tickets are available for every performance in 2021! This program gives patrons the option to choose a ticket price within their means. The goal in this program is to give everyone in our community the opportunity to enjoy our exciting outdoor theatre this year. Seats must be reserved in advance. To learn more or reserve visit hangartheatre.org/ways
