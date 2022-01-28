ITHACA, NY -- The Hangar Theatre has announced its full 2022 Summer Season lineup. Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky and Managing Director R.J. Lavine are working with the Hangar staff to produce a roster of Mainstage theatrical experiences that include an unprecedented four musical theatre offerings, three regional premieres, and a diverse and exciting range of stories, that will take audiences around the world. Hangar patrons will travel from 1980s Ghana, Africa; to pre-WWII Berlin; to Imperial Russia; then to post-Mao Beijing, China; before touching back down in New York, NY for two brand new musicals.
The Hangar is excited to tell these stories on the Niederkorn Stage inside the theater and on a newly designed outdoor stage with a canopied seating area. Producing a summer of regional premieres in two dynamic settings during a time of great change for gathering together to experience art is a joyful experience for the Hangar and our audiences.
The summer season takes flight in June with Jocelyn Bioh’s "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play," a comedy that references the Tina Fey film in its subtitle, depicting the adolescent social structures and cafeteria gossip of a clique of boarding school girls in Ghana, Africa. The play reflects universal high school questions about friendship and identity while investigating specific themes of colorism and the impact of Western beauty standards.
Later in June, the stylish musical "Cabaret" will transform the indoor Niederkorn stage to a swinging nightclub in Berlin, Germany during the Wiemer Republic. The memorable Emcee declares that, “Here, life is beautiful!” until, of course, it isn’t. Notable for such memorable songs as “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” and the eponymous “Cabaret,” this dance-filled musical will dazzle and stun audiences while asking the resonant questions: how does an individual recognize the course of history veering towards persecution and oppression? What can we do to change it?
Come July, audiences can share in a unique musical theatre experience with Dave Malloy’s Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. A breakout hit from 2012, the musical takes a fresh look at a 70-page section of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, depicting forbidden love affairs, dramatic duels, and the search for the meaning of life. A score that combines Russian folk music, traditional musical theatre, techno dance music, and electropop will have audiences on their feet under the new outdoor stage canopy.
August brings The Great Leap, by Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), a story that combines the personal with the political, and a passion for the sport of basketball. In a riveting story that bounces between the US, where the sport originated, and China, where the game exceeds all others in popularity, a Chinese coach and his American counterpart explore what it means to represent your team, your country, and your own legacy.
The season will wrap up with a brand new performance series, Hangar Flight Test. This mini-festival of new work gives Hangar audiences the opportunity to experience concert stagings of two brand new musicals in development.
The series will also give local audiences the chance to be a part of the development process through talkbacks with the artists and feedback Q/As. The two additional Hangar Flight Test titles will be announced in February.
To ensure the safest and most enjoyable experience during your visit, The Hangar has established a comprehensive set of policies, regularly reviewed and updated by The Hangar a COVID-19 Safety Task Force of local health and medical professionals. To access the Hangar’s most up-to-date COVID-19 Safety Plan please visit our website: https://hangartheatre.org/safety/.
Hangar Theatre Summer 2022 Mainstage Productions
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh
June 15-June 25
The Hangar Outdoor Stage
Queen Bee Paulina is intent on representing her school in the Miss Ghana 1986 pageant. Her dedicated clique at the Aburi Girls Boarding School is rooting for her until newcomer Ericka enters the competition. This playful and charming regional premiere of the award-winning hit comedy sold out extended Off-Broadway runs.
Appropriate for ages 11 and up (adult language, discussions of racism).
Cabaret by John Kander (music), Fred Ebb (lyrics), Joe Masteroff (book)
June 30-July 16,
The Niederkorn Indoor Stage
Willkommen to a late-1920s Berlin nightclub filled with entertaining songs, wry commentary, and stylish dancing. This production of the four-time Tony award-winning intimate 1998 revival of the memorable hit musical explores the underground life of Bohemian Berlin as the Third Reich overtakes Germany.
Appropriate for ages 13 and up (adult language and situations, references to anti-semitism, discrimination).
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 by Dave Malloy
July 21-July 31
The Hangar Outdoor Stage
Transport yourself to Imperial Russia, during the time of the Napoleonic Wars. Hopeful and impulsive, Natasha Rostova risks everything when she falls for the dashing Anatole. This regional premiere of the groundbreaking new musical, inspired by Tolstoy’s "War and Peace," captures the intoxicating highs and devastating lows of love and infatuation. Winner of two Tony Awards, The Great Comet is vibrant and thrilling, with a memorable score that includes rock, pop, soul, folk and electronic dance music.
Appropriate for ages 12 and up (adult themes and mature language).
The Great Leap by Lauren Yee
August 10-August 21
The Niederkorn Indoor Stage
When an American college basketball team travels to Beijing for a “friendship” game in the post-Cultural Revolution 1980s, both countries try to tease out the politics behind the popular sport. This athletic and quick-witted timely political drama combines the personal with the historical, in a story inspired by the short-lived basketball career of award-winning playwright Lauren Yee’s own father.
Appropriate for ages 12 and up (adult language).
Hangar Flight Test Series
August 19-August 28
The Hangar Outdoor Stage and The Niederkorn Indoor Stage
Be a part of the process of developing new musical theatre for the American stage: join us for these two workshop productions, and be among the first audiences to experience these scripts and songs in their current drafts. Writers and artistic teams will spend development time at the Hangar to explore and prepare these exciting scripts and scores for production–your feedback helps them along in their journeys!
