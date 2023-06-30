On one hand, a musical like “Xanadu!” should not work at all. After all, this is a show based on a critically panned 1980 Olivia Newton-John movie that, when it played on a double bill with the Village People bio-pic “Can’t Stop the Music”, inspired the creation of the Golden Raspberry Award, recognizing the worst films of the year; it currently holds a 30% “Rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.com.
On the other hand, you’re better off improving something that didn’t work the first time than remaking something that the world considers a timeless classic. As an example, Frank Oz took an unwatchable 1964 Marlon Brando-David Niven comedy called “Bedtime Story” and turned it into the much funnier “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988).
And so, CRT’s production of “Xanadu!” finds the comedy and joy in the kitsch of nostalgia. throws in a slew of Olivia Newton-John and Electric Light Orchestra hits, and winds up with a silly, sexy and superfluous evening’s entertainment firmly in the CRT camp mode of previous hits like “Mamma Mia!” and “Five Guys Named Joe”.
The show opens in Venice Beach, California circa 1980 with naive, struggling artist Sonny Malone (Andrew Burton Kelley) putting the finishing touches on a chalk mural depicting the Greek Muses. Despondent, he decides to kill himself. Meanwhile on Mount Olympus, the beautiful Greek muse Clio (Shelby Zimmerman) convinces her sisters (two played by men) to journey to Venice to save Sonny and inspire him to create a performance space and roller disco called…Xanadu!
Sonny and Kira pay a visit to corrupt financier Danny Maguire (Paul Weagraff) to find funds to fix up the club, and it turns out that Maguire has a previous history of lost love and magic. The other muses in Kira’s gang are: Melpomena (Aubrey Alvino), Euterpe (Mia Caslowitz), Calliope (Jessica Cerreta), Erato (Breanna Lemerise), Thalia (Michael Hartman) and Terpsichore (Trevor Shingler).
Shelby Zimmerman gets triple credit, first for her fine singing; she gets lots of laughs in the way that she sings some of Newton-John’s more melodramatic phrasing. Second, she also has a hilarious Australian accent, and third, by the way, she’s doing all this of this while zipping around the stage at Little York Lake wearing roller skates.
Douglas Carter Beane’s 2007 adaptation is ahead of the curve in the ways that it uses meta humor to explain a fairly ludicrous plot line, and somehow, a pile of ELO pop tunes that were never meant to establish or carry a narrative work perfectly. I’ve always adored ELO since my cousin Tianna turned me on to “A New World Record” (1976), so it was great hearing so many old favorites like “Strange Magic” and “Have You Ever Been Mellow?”
In particular, Aubrey Alvino, Jessica Cerreta and the Sirens really make a meal out of “Evil Women”; Ceretta is a riot, scat-singing all the song’s iconic guitar breaks.
Choreographer Bryan Knowlton, co-directing with CRT Artistic Director Kerby Thompson, favors stylized over-the-top moves with a lot of comedy in them; there were a few moments where the music overpowered the cast’s vocals, but Shoshana Seid-Green’s music direction has a rock n’ roll edge. And the sets by Rozy Isquith and costumes by Clara Jean Kelly have a real sense of wit and whimsy. Isquith and Kelly get the joke.
This show shouldn’t work, But as all consumers of dairy products know, there’s good cheese and bad cheese. CRT’s “Xanadu!” is great cheese.
Xanadu!
Through June 30
Cortland Repertory Theatre
24-26 Port Watson St, Cortland,
