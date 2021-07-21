Trumansburg’s Encore Players Community Theatre announces they are staging a production of “The Man With Bogart’s Face.” Performances are slated for Aug. 5, 6, and 7 at 8 p.m. at the Grandstand Stage, Trumansburg Fairgrounds.
Tickets are $10 and are now available online at encoreplayers.org or can be purchased at the gate on the night of each performance. In addition to festival seating in the Grandstand, showgoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for premium seating near the stage.
This fast-paced, wise-cracking homage to the Golden Age of Cinema and Radio Theatre is a perfect way to enliven a summer evening. In it, a private eye who looks suspiciously like screen legend Humphrey Bogart, takes on a case to find the “Eyes of Alexander,” two perfectly matched sapphires that the criminal underworld are dying to get their hands on.
A brassy blonde, a mysterious brunette and sinister characters galore make for a twisted and suspenseful ride down the streets of Hollywood in a show that features live on-stage sound effects in the grand tradition of classic radio theatre.
The cast features a dozen-plus talented actors from the Trumansburg area portraying this motley array of characters straight from the 1940’s detective movie heyday. Anne Bialke directs the show. Trumansburg resident and a veteran director and acting coach, Ms. Bialke is excited to bring this production to a fun, outdoor venue. “It’s a funny, quirky script with lots of opportunity for great characters and vocal acting and it’s a new foray for (Encore Players) into Foley sound effect artistry,” Bialke said recently. “Its radio play format seems perfect for our first on-stage venture as we return to larger productions after last year.”
“The Man With Bogart’s Face” marks Encore Players Community Theatre’s seventh season of bringing amazing and diverse performances to Trumansburg area audiences. A non-profit organization, their mission is to provide a venue for people of all ages to participate in the rewarding experience of theater. More information on Encore Players, including how to get involved in their next production, can be found on their website, www.encoreplayers.org, and by following them on Facebook @Encore Players Community Theatre and on Instagram @encoreplayerstheatre.
