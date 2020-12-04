Mouse King and mouse outside center ithaca.jpg
ITHACA, NY -- In this unprecedented year the time-honored tradition of the Ithaca Ballet Nutcracker will happen in a creative new form — live-streamed to your living room with your favorite characters dancing in innovative Ithaca friendly landscapes. 
 
With new scenery and adaptations, you can follow Clara‘s magical adventure through the battles of the Mouse King and Nutcracker into the land of the Snows and Sweets, all danced to the music of Peter Tchaikovsky.
 
The role of Clara is danced by Maria Sun, Snow Queen and King Samantha Sprague Iddings and Kevin Olmstead, Dewdrop by Madegan Lynch, Drosselmeyer Kevin Olmstead and Sugar Plum Fairy Maria Valencia and many others. 
 
Choreography by Lavinia Reid and adapted to this format by Cindy Reid with Park Production film and editing crew.
 
Cyber Nuts will be available Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. and two shows Sunday, Dec. 20 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.  For tickets go to StateofIthaca.org. Links and instructions for streaming will then be sent to the ticket holder.
 

