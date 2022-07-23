Editor's note: Due to additional positive cases of Covid within the Cortland Repertory Theatre company, CRT has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 mainstage summer season, including all performances of “Murder on the Orient Express”, which was to run through July 30. The Bright Star Touring Company’s children’s productions of “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 and “Upcycled Cinderella”, on Friday, July 29 at 10:00, will continue as scheduled.The CRT Box Office staff will be contacting ticket holders to discuss options for refunds or ticket donations.
It happened like this. I went to CRT’s production of “Murder on the Orient Express on Thursday, July 21. I drove back to Ithaca, went to bed and the next morning, I wrote the following review. Not a half hour after putting down the last period, I received an email from CRT, canceling the remaining performances due to COVID.
When a show is as well produced and effective as this was, even though you can’t see it, I believe that inspired work should be acknowledged. (If this was CRT’s production of “Cats” or “Grease” I wouldn’t feel that strongly about spreading the word.)
“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express”, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Directed by Kerby Thompson, scenic design by Darin V. Himmerich, costume design by Wendi R. Zea, lighting design by Matthew Webb, sound design by Seth Asa Sengal.
The year is 1934. It’s January. Things are about to heat up in Europe, but tonight, the Orient Express is boarding.
On for the ride are: Orient Express owner Monsieur Bouc (Nicholas Wilder); ditsy Milwaukee dame Helen Hubberman (Catherine Gaffney); shady businessman Samuel Ratchett (Bill Coughlin); Ratchett’s personal assistant, Hector McQueen (Mikey LoBalsomo); the arrogant Princess Dragomiroff (Cara D’Emanuele) and her traveling companion Greta Ohlson (Rachel Tucker); the “maybe couple”, Mary Debenham (Alice K. Johnson) and Colonel Arbuthnot (Danny Adams); Countess Andrenyi (Anna Gion), trained as a physician; and Michel the train conductor (Brennan Lowery). Weston Pytel is featured at the beginning of Act One, doubling as a head waiter and a train porter.
Oh, I almost forgot the last passenger: the master Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Michael Antico). Poirot has just solved a nasty crime in Syria, and all he wants is a nice, relaxing vacation on the Orient Express. He certainly wants nothing to do with pushy, obnoxious Ratchett, who offers him $5000 to protect him from his many enemies. So it’s a bit of a puzzle when, later that night, Ratchett is found dead in his compartment, eight stab wounds in his chest. It turns out that Ratchett was a truly evil man and many would want him dead. Poirot reluctantly begins his investigation…
I’m a big fan of the Sidney Lumet and Kenneth Branagh film adaptations of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”, so I walked into Kerby Thompson’s regional premiere of Ken Ludwig’s adaptation knowing well whodunit. So this became a case of the singer, not the song. Thompson’s production was a hell of an entertaining tune. Everything was in perfect proportion, from the choreography of an excellent ensemble, an elegant champagne touch to the sets, costumes and props, and subtle, effective and imaginative sound, lighting and music cues that really enhanced the chaos and confusion of the crime. One particularly well-deployed suspense sting was the sound of the train’s air brakes.
The cast were all outsized characters, bigger than life, with a touch of the cartoon about them. Gaffney, Coughlin, D’Emanuele and Johnson brought chemistry to the show from their previous work this season in “Over the River and Through the Woods”, CRT veteran Wilder as Bouc had an eccentric edge, and LoBalsomo and Tucker looked perpetually guilty and preoccupied. Adams and Gion had a nice subtlety to their respective accents.
Special mention goes to Darin V. Himmerich’s witty and elegant sets. On an intricately patterned wooden floor, from pre-boarding until the end of the play, once again CRT worked its relatively small stage space for all its worth.
Good show, everybody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.