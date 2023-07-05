Ever wonder how a refrigerator keeps your leftovers fresh or what milk actually does for your bones? Well, stand-up comedian Ben Miller can answer your most pressing science inquiries– perhaps just not in the way you might expect.
With more than a sprinkling of humor and wit - and just a tad of self-deprecation - Miller presents an hour of science education intertwined with his signature sense of humor. On July 13th, his show, Stand-Up Science is coming to Deep Dive Ithaca at 415 Old Taughannock Blvd.
For some time, Miller concurrently held two equally impressive titles: Columbia University graduate and top roast battler in New York City. While he just recently lost the latter title, his skills in both arenas form the basis of his comedy. Since beginning comedy in college, Miller has built a career out of two contrasting interests.
“I really started pursuing comedy in the middle of college,” Miller said. “[It was a] fun outlet. ‘Gosh, do I want to work on this midterm or do I want to bomb in front of a bunch of strangers?’”
In his seven years as a comedian, Miller has performed at top clubs in NYC, seen great success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and participated in an artist residency at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park where he honed his craft in front of an active lava lake.
When first starting out, Miller was weary of divulging his Ivy League-educated background out of fear of seeming pretentious and unrelatable to audiences and other comedians. During the COVID-19 lockdown, however, he realized that his college degree and wit were stronger together than apart.
Through Stand-Up Science, Miller hopes to make science more accessible. With that goal in mind, he welcomes anyone to attend his show, regardless of prior science knowledge or experience– though he admits “nerds” are some of his biggest fans.
“[I recommend the show to] anybody that's curious and wants to laugh and have a good time– there are no prerequisites,” Miller said. “It's not like this is a science lecture... It's just coming out to have a good time.”
Moreover, many science topics have recently become highly contentious, which the stand-up comedian feels makes his show more important and timely. Given the chance, Miller remarked that he would like to change the minds of flat-earthers.
“[With] health outcomes, especially recently, [and] people not really having a strong understanding of them, and then them getting weirdly politicized in ways that [they] shouldn't,” Miller said. “There are some pretty strong existential threats that stem from insufficient science education, so it would be cool if people knew more science.”
At Miller’s Ithaca show, audience members can expect to leave with a brain full of scientific fun facts and amusing stories about the comedian’s life. One such story involves pectus excavatum, a chest condition that viewers can hear all about at Miller’s Stand-Up Comedy set on July 13th.
“[The audience can expect to] have a good time, learn some weird science stuff if [they] want to, and discover how gross and bad my chest is,” Miller said.
