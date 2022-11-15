Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his “Raincheck Tour” to the State Theater on Wednesday, November 16. Nate Bargatze spoke to the Ithaca Times about his last Netflix special, which was shot in the thick of COVID, the Ithaca-“Seinfeld” connection. his upcoming “Raincheck” show and what his dad does for a living ..
IT: I watched your most recent Netflix special “Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American”, and I thought you had a really good take on COVID. How did the logistics work out for you to make that special?
NB: We did it outside, they wore masks, it was separate; it was only about a hundred people. When we were in it, everybody got tested, it was just as tight a ship as it could be. So we were fortunate to be able to get it off and do one. It wasn’t ideal, but it was interesting and fun to do it, and it worked out. You know, I was excited to get something fun out during that time.
IT: I can imagine. How long had it been since you’d gotten up on stage?
NB: Yeah, well, I was doing drive-in shows before that. It was, like, way less than, you know, normal. Normally I’d be in theaters like I was doing, this special that I just taped, which Is not out yet. That one I ran kind of more normally, like doing a bunch of shows. This one was kind of sporadic, and I definitely had a lot more time off and stuff.
IT: Where were you in that special?
NB: Universal Studios in California.
IT: When I was watching it, I was like, “Is he in Disneyland?”
NB: I remember Ithaca from “Seinfeld”.
IT: What?
NB: I believe in one of the “Seinfeld” shows, he’s flying to Ithaca for a show. Ithaca’s always stuck out at me for that.
IT: Can you talk a little about the show you’re bringing to Ithaca?
NB: I’m not talkin’ about COVID now. That [Netflix special] felt like we had to address it, because we filmed it, people wearing masks. So I was tryin’ to do a little something about COVID at the top to make it fun and make jokes about it. But now I just talk about my life, and stuff I’m goin’ through. I talk a lot about family. So it’s back to, I’m married, I have a kid. Back to the grind of regular comedy.
IT: And everybody in your family is good?
NB: Oh, yeah, Yup. Yup. Everybody’s good. Everybody made it through it.
IT: Do you bring your family on the road with you when you can?
NB: Yeah, they do. I should be meetin’ ‘em next week. We live in Nashville, so they’re home now. I’m usually home at the beginning of the week and I fly out on weekends. They pop out quite a bit this year. Our daughter’s in fifth grade so she’s busy. My dad’s a magician, he still is, he comes out with me sometimes. It’s nice.
IT: Just to hang out or open for you?
NB: He opens. When I do Vegas…he’s not gonna be in Ithaca, he just had back surgery. Starting next year, he’ll come out to a few more dates. It’s fun.
IT: I think this is a first for me. That’s a really specific skill set.
NB: That’s what we’re goin’ for.
