Sometimes all the elements come together to create theatrical perfection –– and that’s what happens, most wonderfully, in The REV’s current production of the classic musical, “State Fair.”
You couldn’t ask for a more traditional, down-home example of the genre. Based on a 1932 novel, the first film starred Will Rodgers; the second, in 1945, added music, scored by the gifted duo of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Two more movies followed before the tuneful “State Fair” reached the stage in 1969. The show’s numerous revivals since suggest that this homey tale of a family attending the Iowa State Fair in 1946 is persistently appealing.
And why not? –– it’s full of family and community values (connectedness, respect, mutual support); high-spirited competition (whether for the prize boar or the tastiest mincemeat); and of course, genuine romance (not only for the young but the happily married middle-aged). It’s a sweet, insular world where the greatest evil is being cheated by the fair’s ring-toss hustler.
What makes this all deliciously believable is Brett Smock’s imaginative and smooth direction of a splendid cast. From the principals to the chorus, the singing, dancing, and above all authentic acting simply entrance us. Anne Wechsler’s engaging Margy Frake seeks something more than her farm beau Harry (Tommy Gedrich) can offer; she discovers what in the attentions of J Savage’s Pat Gilbert, a disgruntled reporter assigned to cover the fair. (Don’t overlook his fabulous footwork.)
Margy’s earnest brother Wayne (Jackson Goad) falls for the older showgirl Emily (a dynamic Kim Sava), a thrilling romance that fizzes up and out. Their parents –– charmingly played by Martin Sola and Crissy Guerrero –– are salt-of-the-earth partners. Dripping with personality, they’re also energetic, mischievous, and frequently canoodling.
On opening night, from the first notes of the overture (under Alexander Tom’s musical direction), the audience was abuzz, some bouncing in their seats. The setting alone was exciting: a huge State Fair sign, lights strung everywhere, a swirling roller coaster track, even a Ferris wheel. And the Midway, dairy pavilion, and Frake household were tucked in there too. Jeffrey D. Kmiec’s dazzling set was splendidly lit by Jamie Roderick, whose designs and colors shifted across a range of emotions.
The scene was completed by Tiffany Howard’s excellent costumes, rich with textures and muted shades for the rural folk, then swinging to smooth and elegant for Emily’s Fosse-like dance numbers. The huge cast created a sense of the crush at the fairgrounds, topped by a marvelous group whiplash on the roller coaster. All in all, a visual feast.
Top that with some spirited and smooth dancing, choreographed by Marc Kimelman, each piece creatively different, culminating in the rousing final group number. Add the sweet ballads and heartfelt couplings, and it’s no surprise that the audience at this memorable “State Fair” was blissed out.
Meanwhile, Ithaca’s Hangar Theatre concluded its season with a compelling production (previously reviewed) of “The Great Leap” (with Tommy Bo joining as a dynamic substitute in the show’s final week). And a plus one: a workshop production of a new musical, “Trans Am,” directed by Fred Berman. For one weekend only, in the outside tent, audiences were treated to Lisa Stephen Friday’s autobiographical tale of the challenges of transitioning from male to female. The four-woman band (led by musical director and guitarist Ada Westfall) provided the original music of Lisa’s earlier New York band, Lisa Jackson and Girl Friday, punctuating her narration.
As at any concert, the music was exuberantly loud (earplugs were thoughtfully provided) and the lights blazed (though the blinding second spot from the left should be tossed in the lake). The songs grew more varied and livelier in the second act (starting with the avowed Bowie imitation), and Lisa’s voice was as commanding as her presence, in a short red jumpsuit.
Despite being “very good at being a boy,” Lisa describes her early attraction to dressing up in women’s clothes, the struggle to figure out what she is, the disastrous coming-out to family, the new support systems she finally builds, the escapist addictions, and the perfect life and love that’s ultimately lost. All this emotional growth parallels her career as a musician, performing around the country and at New York venues like CBGB.
Lisa Friday’s “Trans Am” is a courageous new show, a bit uneven but decidedly arresting.
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
“State Fair,” directed by Brett Smock and choreographed by Marc Kimelman. Music by Richard Rodgers; lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Book by Tom Briggs and Louis Mattioli. At The REV (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse), Emerson Park, Auburn. Monday - Saturday through September 6. Tickets at https://therevtheatre.com/tickets/ticketing-options / or (315) 255-1785.
