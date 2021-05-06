The State Theatre is holding an online performance of Pink Talking Fish Play DEAD on May 8 to celebrate the 44th anniversary of an infamous concert that took place at Barton Hall on Cornell’s campus in 1977. Grateful Dead performed at Cornell 44 years back, and it was the most legendary concert of their career.
As a celebratory remembrance of this iconic concert, the State Theatre pays tribute to the concert on May 8 of each year. This year, you can stream the live performance remotely from 7–10 p.m. The link to the performance can be found at stateofithaca.org/events.
The band, Pink Talking Fish, is coming to Ithaca to perform at this year’s celebratory performance and will be incorporating some of the songs played by the Grateful Dead at the concert back in ‘77.
Doug Levine, executive director at the State Theatre, oversees all operations for the nonprofit theatre.
“We’re excited about it,” Levine said. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
Levine said he saw his first show when he was 12 years old, and that the first time he ever heard of Ithaca was from a cassette tape from the Grateful Dead concert of 1977.
Levine said that when he first began looking at colleges, that cassette tape moment always resonated with him.
“That [moment] is near and dear to my heart,” Levine said.
The State Theatre is a central part of the Ithaca art scene, and Levine said he is happy to be involved in putting on the performance.
“With that history of having the preeminent jam band having their best show here ever, I think it’s a worthy thing to celebrate it every year, if we can,” Levine said.
Levine emphasized how his favorite part about being involved with the performance and the State Theatre is that he can be surrounded by what he loves, which in this case is music.
“I just can’t fake my love or passion for live music, for the show, for all of this,” he said.
Levine said he enjoys what he is doing at the State Theatre and all that the theater offers to the Ithaca community.
“Just being able to be the driving force behind it makes me really proud,” Levine said. “I do know that a lot of people enjoy what we do, they enjoy the shows and they support us in many meaningful ways too. They’re grateful for what we’re doing.”
Levine said that they have done many livestream shows, but what’s different about this year’s performance is that they are partnering with a major organization, Relix Productions. They will be streaming on the Relix Twitch channel, which will help reach a broader audience beyond the Ithaca community. Levine said he believes over two million people will know about the performance and he hopes to see a good turn out.
“I’m hoping that we see significant numbers, significant eyes watching the show and gaining respect for the State Theatre and what we do,” Levine said.
Levine said he wanted to acknowledge that the State Theatre is a nonprofit and that they have been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he hopes that even though the performance is free, people will consider to support the theater financially.
“I truly hope people will understand all the work, time and effort put into this and give us back a little as well, support us through donations,” Levine said.
Sponsors, including Visit Ithaca and Wegmans, have stepped up and allowed this year’s performance to be free of cost, and Levine said he is grateful to all the sponsors who were able to make this happen.
