ITHACA, NY -- A large gingerbread house, glowing and stunningly detailed, greeted audiences in the lobby of Cinemapolis last weekend. Courtesy of Dolce Delight’s Maria Solina, the confection was one of the several stars of “Hansel and Gretel,” Opera Ithaca’s newest production. A classic seasonal favorite, Engelbert Humperdinck’s 1893 fairy-tale opera has been professionally filmed; after the recent three screenings it becomes available Dec. 19 in streaming format.
The choice to film the opera was prompted not only by pandemic restrictions but by the success of last year’s streamed movie, “Gianni Schicchi” –– just named by the German magazine Opernwelt as one of the best productions of the pandemic. Under the artistic direction of Ben Robinson, the company hopes to continue reaching a wider audience online.
Robinson, who co-directed this show with filmmaker David Kossack, collaborated with PhotoSynthesis Productions, Resonance Works Pittsburgh, Raylynmor Opera, and the Pittsburgh Youth Chorus. Longer and more ambitious than “Gianni Schicchi” –– with an astonishing cast of 44 –– this opera is handsomely shot and designed, covering both interior and exterior locations. The camera soars over forests and fields as well as roams the well-appointed kitchen. (Side note: the family’s elegantly crafted bungalow belies their ostensible “poverty.”)
The concept here is that of a cooking show gone awry, the nurturer turned weird. Hansel and Gretel, hungry as always, are hunkered down watching the program on tv, where we see the friendly celebrity chef who’ll later appear as an equally cheerful witch. When mother returns from a hard day’s work and the rowdy kids are underfoot, she sends them off to collect strawberries)
As we know, the wandering children stuff themselves with fruit, get lost, and thanks to the Sandman’s visit, fall asleep in a clearing in the woods (where sprightly green fairies dance) surrounded by the protective spirits of many angels (relatives whose portraits we’ve seen in the house). After a night’s sound sleep, the children are awakened by the Dew Fairy and set off to explore, arriving at a quaint cottage where they discover and begin to nibble away at a marvelous gingerbread house.
But of course the sorceress-chef arrives, binds them in spells with her magic spoon, and orders Gretel to fatten up Hansel. “You’ve come for a visit, how divine! The question’s how you’ll both pair with wine!” Meanwhile, back at their home, father has returned and become alarmed, so the worried parents head out to find their missing offspring.
Thanks to his sister, Hansel doesn’t end up as “kinder brulée” after all. In this adaptation, it’s Gretel’s cleverness that turns the witch's own charms against her; once popped into the oven, she emerges as a luscious chocolate cake.
There are plenty of topical cooking show jokes tucked in here, thanks to Robinson’s clever English libretto. Culinary rhymes and wordplay abound: “jiggly custard, tangy mustard,” “sausage, cheese and butter makes one’s heart flutter.” His amusing new lines so perfectly match the music that you can’t imagine how the original German must have fit (or for that matter, what it said; just as well to avoid the religious pieties of the original).
As always, Opera Ithaca attracts excellent singers, and seeing them so close up makes the aural experience explode. Father is Mario Diaz-Moresco, and Mother is Meghan Kasanders (who doubles splendidly as the chef-witch). Sandman Mariya Kaganskaya and Dew Fairy Megnot Toggia are lovely in their roles (though somewhat anachronistic for this modern version; the fairy/angel presence in general lacks the resonance it might have had a century ago).
But the kids are center stage: Enormous energy and fun emanate from Annie Rosen’s Hansel and Marlen Nahhas’s Gretel –– the most compelling scenes are of them bickering, dancing, horsing around. (Seeing adults behave like children is intrinsically funny, and Elizabeth Kitney’s crisp costumes add to the humor.) As Gretel, feeding her doll strawberries or marching robotically under a spell, Nahhas is especially expressive, a live wire –– and when she pairs off with Kasanders’ ebullient witch, the two of them set the screen ablaze.
The music, conducted by Maria Sense Sellner, is as rich as the sugary treats; the vast children’s chorus is equally sweet, astonished and grateful when set free from their enchantment.
In every respect, this production bursts with talent. But whereas theatre is illusionistic, capable of evoking a cathedral from a hint of an arch, photography is often hyper-realistic. This innate quality works well in the interior scenes, but once we’re out of doors, nature starts competing with the storyline. National Geographicesque shots of birds and forest creatures, striking as they are, seem too literal –– as if nature for its own sake, not the narrative’s. As the siblings meander in the wood, so does our attention.
But apart from this, “Hansel and Gretel” is appealing entertainment (and chefs from Julia Child to Rachael Ray would doubtless approve).
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
