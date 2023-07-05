Friday, one week before opening, the cast of Billy Elliot The Musical is at last moving into the Hangar. A gaggle of girls (the “Ballet Corps”) have excitedly surrounded Mackenzie. She’s being gifted another friendship bracelet, a bit of tradition that unfolded in rehearsals.
The orders of business this day are fitting and testing the wireless mics, then “spacing” the big production number “Solidarity.”
As mic packs go on in the dressing rooms, the stage swarms with crew. Lighting designer Venus Gulbrandson and her crew focus lights. Scenic designer Jason Simms confers with design fellow Adam Shulman on locating a new remote for a video projector. Most critically, foot by foot, two crew methodically lay down the floor: 4 inch wide strips of veneer, punctuated by the thwaps of a pneumatic stapler.
Mackenzie takes the Youth Company on a tour of the Hangar’s byzantine backstage (“Does anyone know what a cue light is,” she asks) as the stage clutter clears.
Sound is first: after all, this is a dynamic rock-inflected musical with music by Elton John, book and lyrics by Lee Hall, based on the 2000 film (it won 10 Tonys when it hit Broadway.)
Snatches of dialogue and song pepper the air as sound designer Jeramiah Turner carefully tweaks each mic: an orchestra tuning its instruments. The 13-strong Youth Company are followed by the 13-strong Adult Company.
The youth leads are Hugo Lloyd as Billy, Liam Eric Griffen as his fey friend Michael Caffrey, and Ayrianna Bailey as Debbie Wilkinson, the ballet teacher’s daughter.
Let Hugo set the stage:
“Billy Elliot is a small boy in Northern England, it’s early 1980s and he is in a mining town. He wants to be a ballet dancer… His dad is drunk and smokes and he’s not in good shape because, roughly 3 years ago, Billy’s mom died.… The community’s not in a good shape either… they recently went on strike, they’re not getting much money, a lot of things are not fitting together quite right.…The story is about how his dad learns to accept him as a ballet dancer and about how Billy finds his way up to the top.”
As the lead, this is the “most high stakes” performing Hugo has done. Like Billy, he adores ballet, four years with Ithaca Ballet (including Fritz in The Nutcracker.) His last appearance on the Hangar stage was as Tiny Tim.
Liam hails from Corning. His dance teacher recommended he audition. “Michael is Billy’s friend. During one of the scenes, we find out he likes to dress up in women’s clothing and he at one point likes Billy as well.” Liam has especially enjoyed learning the songs, and the North England “Geordie” accent.
Ayrianna was also recommended by her dance teacher, Ithaca’s Daraisi Marte. Her mother’s attention to Billy upsets her “She thinks just because she’s the ballet teacher’s daughter she’s the best out of the students.… Debbie and Billy are best friends,” she continues, “but Debbie gives him a hard time and she curses at him a lot.”
Ithacans may recognize in the cast long-time local professionals Susannah Berryman (Grandma Elliot) and Greg Bostwick (the boxing instructor), as well as returning Ithaca native Keara Byron.
Susannah feels this show, about a tight-knit community, with an equal focus on the youth and the adults, “is really going to be a worthy evening in the theatre, an enjoyable one. It’s a privilege to work on this material.”
Choreographer Aimee Reals (from Ithaca College) engages strongly the pulse of community in the show as well. Growing up in a small town—“no dance program, just sports and cheerleading”—she was the ‘difference”, the outsider dancer. She finds great nuance in this cast’s acting, “I’ve found myself crying many times.”
Sunday evening: with two days of tech, they approach the end of Act 1. It’s here that an explosion of rage by Billy (“Angry Dance”), expressed by him through a jagged, propulsive tap number, interwoven with the police beating of the miners while the band whips through accelerating rhythms, crashing into Billy solo versus the cops. Astonishingly, this is the first time Hugo has done tap.
“He’s an immense talent,” Aimee says. “An open young person that always is bringing something to the table.”
Yet with many repetitions of the sequence, Hugo is beginning to flag a bit. “Why’s my brain breaking?” he quietly asks. “Because it’s tech” comes a shout from the house.
Director Courtney Young (also IC faculty), who’s known Hugo since he was in kindergarten with her daughter, gives a delighted laugh when asked about working with him, “Oh my gosh. It’s a dream: he’s such a good actor. So authentic and so genuine, no pretense. It’s so exciting to get to know him as a young artist.”
Let Hugo have the last word, then. “I feel that the moral of this story is push for your dreams…
Billy’s conditions aren’t great, but he still finds a way to thrive, so push through your dreams, find a way.”
Billy Elliot opens this week and plays just through July 15. Tickets at hangartheatre.org.
