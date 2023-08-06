A bittersweet truth about live theatre is how ephemeral it is –– witness the final show of the Hangar Theatre’s 49th season, which was staged for a mere five performances last weekend. But for audiences who saw it, “The Impossible Dream,” billed as a “Broadway pops concert, 49 Years of Hangar Theatre History,” countered that transience –– in tribute to the past half-century of work produced by this cherished local theatre.
Three men and three women captured the spirit of the celebration, splendidly singing their way through 26 different songs from musicals previously produced at the Hangar. Sometimes the songs were original, sometimes tweaked in context, to refer to Hangar’s past. Overall, the performers sketched a narrative of this institution, from its bold beginnings to the present.
This engaging personal story was conceived and co-directed by Brown University alum and choreographer Jessica Natalie Smith and Hangar artistic director Shirley Serotsky. The open set from “Billy Elliot” remains, with the screens above flashing photos of the original Hangar landscape, posters from earlier shows, and a few key players in the theatre’s history.
One of these, duly honored, is Robert Moss, who shaped and guided the Hangar’s work and reputation during his creative 14 years as artistic director. (Alas, the show doesn’t mention his Shaw productions, which we still miss.) Nor is there time to acknowledge everyone, but founding board member Tom Niederkorn gets his just due.
What we now know as the Hangar began around 1965 with the ambitious idea for an “Ithaca Festival Theatre,” meant to be a regional performing arts center seating 1,600. Niederkorn appealed to Governor Nelson Rockefeller, who personally contributed $100,000 to the project, which after years of hopes and planning, ultimately had to be scaled down drastically. No new construction was affordable, but a local airplane hangar from 1934 was retooled, and the rest is … history.
This show’s birds-eye view of those 50 years necessarily lacks detail (there’s no mention of the myriad struggles, like the perennial flooding). But then, the aim is simply to remind loyal theatre-loving audiences that they’ve been part of this transformative experience for many decades –– and to recall some of those productions through music.
Slade Rosen’s small band –– including Alex Durr, Magda Kress, and Dan Greenleaf –– provides vigorous backup for the six singers, who open with the bouncy, adventure-seeking prologue of “Into the Woods.” And we’re off on this trip through time.
For 80 delightful minutes these excellent performers evoke our favorite musicals, in a series of amuse-bouches that just make you hungry for more. A towering Kris Coleman (2018’s Billy Flynn in “Chicago”) revisits “All I Care About Is Love,” while the angelic-voiced soprano Kyla Stone (Johanna in 2021’s “Sweeney Todd”) takes us way back with “It’s De-Lovely” from “Anything Goes.” Then she coyly steams up the room with “Whatever Lola Wants” from “Damn Yankees.”
Molly Samson (the only one new to the Hangar) catches the buoyancy of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” (“Gypsy”) and later the tenderness of “I Miss the Mountains” (“Next to Normal”). Recent Ithaca College grads Liz Gilmartin and Daniel Mejil shine in multiple numbers, especially their duet “Suddenly Seymour” (“Little Shop of Horrors”).
Danny Bolero, full of presence, brings to life 2016’s memorable staging of “In the Heights” (which left me, for one, playing the original cast album for weeks). His “Inútil” remains heartbreaking.
The three women deliver a rousing “Cabaret,” and the entire ensemble takes off in several numbers, like anthems from “Hair” and the nostalgic “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”
The show’s 80 minutes go by all too quickly, evoking a surfeit of feeling yet a hunger for more. To seek impossible goals, to become a mecca of professional regional theatre –– that’s been the Hangar’s mission. Aptly, the Hangar opened in 1975 with “Man of La Mancha” –– and this retrospective ends on the cast singing “The Quest.”
“The Impossible Dream”
At the Hangar Theatre
Performances concluded two weekends ago
Barbara Adams, a regional arts journalist, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.