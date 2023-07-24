The longest professional film relationship I’ve enjoyed has been Vermont-based Craven. All of raven’s films have been scored by Judy Hyman and Jeff Claus of the Horseflies and Boy With a Fish. Craven, Hyman and Claus last gathered at Cinemapolis before the pandemic for screenings of Craven’s chilly, timely dystopian sci-fi film “Wetware” and he’ll be back on July 24th and 25th for screenings of the latest picture “Jack London’s “Martin Eden”
The Ithaca Times spoke to Jay Craven about the aftermath of “Wetware” and “Martin Eden”
IT: You were showing your sci-fi film “Wetware” when I last spoke to you, Can we catch up on that before we get to your new film “Martin Eden”?
JC: The world of independent distribution is worse than it’s ever been, which has only gotten steadily worse in the 35 years I’ve been involved. The streaming world is just this huge, anonymous, bottomless pit of “How do you find a film?” ‘Wetware” is on Amazon Prime and ITunes. It’s out there. We toured it, probably played 60 or 70 dates with it, including Ithaca. One of the things I found is that the so-called art house crowd, they sort of scratch their heads when it comes to science fiction, they don’t like that genre. I don’t know. I. liked the film.
IT: So did I
JC: I think it’s actually timely. Before the pandemic, people would say, “Oh that’s too far out, the idea of people escaping from a lab and carrying a virus and vaccine.” And after the pandemic they’re saying it’s too realistic (laughs)
IT: Yeah (LAUGHS)
JC: The biggest issue. It’s hard for independents now. You know film in our lives has always been a place where people come together in person, and have a shared experience that reflects on the time, the place, the community, whatever. That’s getting harder and harder to happen.
IT: It felt to me like going from future dystopia and “Wetware” to back to Jack London’s world of 1909 that doing London now was a direct reaction to where you’d just been with “Wetware”.
JC: Certainly the difficulty we had with “Wetware” the idea of going back to literary material made sense. Jack London has always interested me, his autobiographical story. And I felt the themes, the individualism, the class system, the writer’s life, an artist’s struggles faced, and the uphill battle that Martin Eden faces is not unlike that of an independent filmmaker. Susan Sontag claimed that “Martin Eden” was the novel that inspired here to become a writer. Jack London was the most popular American writer at the turn of the century, but his fortunes have risen and fallen, depending on the times.
In the story, her examines some of his own attitudes about socialism, where he tries to explore the contradiction between being that king of progressive and a fierce individualist, which he was above all else, He ends up sort of unable to get back to his roots, unable to accept the bourgeoisie as he finds it. He struggles as an artist to get recognized.
IT: I can see how that appealed to you.
JC: My familiar territory is period drama, which I believe still has some resonance, but can impact today because it’s relevant. The opportunity to do a relatively less-known Jack London story interested me. When we make these films – 30 professionals, 40 colleges students, multiple colleges, I felt it would make a good learning experience for the students, and it did. Basically that’s the way I’m making feature films these days.
