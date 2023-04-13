So much energy and talent goes into one-week shows, but you’ll only catch them if you keep your theatre calendar up to date. Last week, for a few nights only, Ithaca College produced William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” –– like a dazzling shooting star, it was here, and then, regretfully, it wasn’t.
With its cross-dressing, confused identities, riotous excess and endless love triangles, “Twelfth Night” is one of my favorite comedies. But waiting for the show to begin in the Clark Theatre-in-the-round, I chafed under the relentless thunder (signaling the storm that shipwrecks and separates the twins, Viola and Sebastian).
When the entire cast poured onstage, dressed comically and colorfully in strange garb, in a funereal march but then morphing into party animals, I was admittedly dismayed. Yes, I knew this was “a musical version” –– but was unprepared to have my “Twelfth Night” messed with.
A brisk hour and a half later, I was cheering with the rest of the audience at the show’s undeniable enchantment.
Shakespeare’s work lends itself to endless adaptations, and “Twelfth Night” has inevitably been mined for centuries, and frequently as a musical. This version –– conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub (she also wrote the music and lyrics) –– was first produced in 2016 at New York’s Public Theater –– smashingly contemporary, poppy and multiethnic. It resurfaced two years later al fresco at the Delacorte Theater, in a splendid show critic Ben Brantley called “a blessing.”
Of course many of the Bard’s fine lines have been excised, but it’s astonishing how much still remains, whether original or easily adjusted to modern diction. Above all, I was struck by how much of the plot’s (and subplots’) complexity can be effectively packed into 90 minutes. Not to mention how compelling the music is, from brassy show tunes to tender ballads.
The play’s famed opening line and a recurring musical motif here is “If music be the food of love, play on.” Through some 25 musical numbers, both solos and ensemble, we understand and feel the story not only through language but through musical power and impact –– something all musicals attempt but not all succeed at.
As director and choreographer, Courtney Young admirably guided an impressive, tight ensemble and crew. Cali Trainor’s set is simple enough: a balcony, with a wishing well below, lit by AK Cox. Jeff Theiss’ excellent small orchestra is tucked at the rear of the stage. Andrea Mejuto’s bizarre costumes –– a Crayola medley of pop youth fashion crossed with Renaissance styles –– initially jar, then seem perfectly right. Favorite outfits include the puffy orange disarray of the hapless Sir Andrew Aguecheek (resembling a frowsy Trump) and the short sexy bouffant dresses of the now-libidinous Countess Olivia (OK, some license taken for comic effect).
The tale: Landing ashore in Illyria, the gentlewoman Viola (Elizah Knight) assumes her lost brother’s garb and as Cesario, becomes servant to Duke Orsino (Ethan Horbury), whom she falls for. He meanwhile is obsessed with Countess Olivia (AnnaJo Lubasi), who ignores his pleas and instead falls for his messenger, Cesario. Olivia’s uncle, Sir Toby Belch (Nick Traficante), is constantly drunk and carousing; he allies with Maria (Maya Fortgang), Olivia’s servant, to trick and imprison Malvolio (Mason Risser), her household steward. Toby also relies on the purse of the foolish Sir Andrew (Liam Roberts), leading him on the fruitless quest of wooing Olivia. Feste (Noa Yehudayan), the Countess’ jester, moves between both high and low worlds. And eventually Sebastian (Jake Jervis), Viola’s lost brother, surfaces, leaves his devoted companion Antonio (Anthony Llerandi) and encounters Olivia, who, mistaking him for Cesario, seizes the chance to wed.
Though the mistreatment of Malvolio always leaves a sour aftertaste, in contemporary productions Antonio’s loss of his beloved Sebastian is also a poignant note –– shown in the final scene where everyone else is joyously paired.
But ultimately, it’s the energy (and handsome voices) of the players that sweep us up in this romantic mayhem of mistaken identity. Particularly outstanding, both in voice and character, are Knight’s stunning Viola, Traficante’s irresistible Sir Toby, Yehudayan’s versatile Feste and Risser’s petulant, unforgiving Malvolio.
From the timely “Word on the Street” to Viola’s song weighing the power she assumes dressed as a man, the additions to this classic tale remind us just how evergreen Shakespeare’s themes are.
“Twelfth Night”
A musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play. Conceived by Kwame Kwei-Armah and Shaina Taub; Music and lyrics by Shaina Taub. Directed and choreographed by Courtney Young; Musical direction by Jeff Theiss. Produced last week at Ithaca College’s Clark Theatre, Dillingham Center.
Barbara Adams, a regional theater and arts writer, teaches writing at Ithaca College.
