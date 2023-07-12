The setting for Cortland Repertory Theatre’s encore production of Paul Slade Smith’s “Unnecessary Farce” reads as follows: “Two adjoining motel rooms in a big town/small city somewhere in America…not unlike Cortland.” (I assume CRT added the ellipses.) Scenic designer Carl Tallent, reprising his layout from CRT’s 2009 production, makes magic from the mundane: there are twos and fours of all the objects you’d find in a motel room, separated by a connecting door. The comedy is in the details, like the occupancy certificate on the backs of both room’s doors. Farce fans, take note of the eight doors onstage, that lead to closets, bathrooms and the outer hallway.
It’s not uncommon that the first 20 minutes of a farce aren’t that funny, because we have to meet all the characters and establish the dilemma. Kerby Thompson’s production doesn’t waste a moment accumulating laughs, as mousy cop Eric Sheridan (CRT mainstay Nick Wilder), taking to the Chief on the phone, manages to button his shirt over the phone cord and has to fix it.
Sheridan and his gung-ho cruller-loving partner Billie Dwyer (Emily Britt), who’s all in on the cop thing, except for weapons and a fear of enclosed spaces, are in the room on the right, setting up a video sting in the room on the left, where accountant Karen Brown (Rebecca Tucker) is scheduled to meet Mayor Meekly (Mark Bader), suspected of embezzling $16 million dollars. It turns out that Eric and Rebecca have fallen for each other, and they’d really like to get this sting operation over with so they can do some stinging of their own.
Also along for the ride are Agent Frank (Mikey LoBosalmo), who has his own handcuffs, a mysterious Scot named Todd (Colin Wasmund) whose accent renders him incomprehensible when he’s angry, which is most of the time. Meanwhile, the Mayor’s wife, Mrs. Meekly (Gerri S. Weagraff), wanders the hotel looking for her husband,
The cast is a “Magnificent Seven” of ensemble comedy, and it struck me how each actor’s voice had its own comedic musical quality that adds something to the sound of the group. And if you’re a serious fan of farce, you’ll see how cleverly Paul Slade Smith has come up with hilarious variations on gags that go back centuries.
It doesn’t get much better for group laughter than act two of this show, no small feat considering that act one is no slouch. But with the exception of the mayor’s wife, everyone is well established in act one, and I wouldn’t want to spoil any of the fun to be seen in part two, except to note the following phenomenon, which I have never witnessed at any other theatrical production ever: as intermission ended, and the lights and music faded to black, the audience broke out into a sustained ovation of applause and cheers, part gratitude for what we’d just seen, and acknowledging the imminent payoff to all the lies and complications.
All this hilarity is accomplished in just under two hours with a 15-minute intermission, Well played, cast and crew.
“Unnecessary Farce”: Presented by Cortland Repertory Theatre through July 15.Little York Lake Theatre & Pavillion 6799 Little York Lake Road, Preble, New York, by Paul Slade Smith. Directed by Kerby Thompson; scenic design by Carl Tallent; costumes by Orli Nativ; lighting by Jeffrey Oakley; sound by Abi Senthil; properties by Taylor Barr.
