The Trumansburg Conservatory is hosting an inclusive dance and improvisation workshop with games and exercises that are designed to promote creativity, reflection and awareness on July 25, 2-4 p.m. This free workshop is open to those ages 12 and up, and to people of all abilities and levels of experience.To register, visit: https://forms.gle/sWqDzAfBv2HrPscD7
After a thorough warm-up in a circle, participants will move through the space and work in smaller groups, as well as show one another what the groups have been working on. There will be time for discussion and sharing.
This workshop is led by Clint Lutes (Trumansburg High class of 1996/BFA Dance NYU 2002), who currently resides in Paris. His choreographic work has increasingly become centered around working with non-professionals and uses dance as a vehicle to inform, connect and communicate. He participated in the research project Störung/Hafra’ah in Freiburg (D) in 2015, bringing together artists, scientists and people with Parkinson’s to study movement disorder. He has worked as a dancer, assistant and collaborator with the choreographer Eun Me Ahn for 20 years, is co-founder of the LUCKY TRIMMER Performance Series in Berlin, and has worked on projects with non-professionals in collaboration with the Theatre National Chaillot, Théâtre de la Ville Paris, Festival Paris Quartier d’Été, Festspielhaus St. Pölten, Theater Freiburg and others.
He went on to co-create the non-profit DaPoPa, which utilizes choreographic, improvisation and somatic practices in its activities. Clint has also joined the research group Labodanse, with improvisation, attention and togetherness being the basis for their studies.
