Swinging through our area throughout the long weekend, the third annual Hupstate Circus Festival will bring dozens of circus shows, workshops, and meetups to Ithaca. The festival will feature over a dozen different circus shows from around the world and will be headlined by Stars Above - a world class, all American open air circus that will be returning to Ithaca for the third time due to popular demand. Joining them will be artists and performing companies from Ecuador, Canada, Ireland, Ithaca, Rochester, Boston, Chicago, Vermont, and more - all bringing original circus arts to the Finger Lakes for a full weekend of activity for people of all ages.
Hupstate 2023 will present one of the largest gatherings of USA based circus companies in one place known to date. It is the only international all circus performance festival running in the USA. Hupstate aims to bring visibility to how vibrant, diverse, and exciting the artform of circus is.
Ithaca community venues are working together to make this festival as accessible as possible and include: Cherry Artspace, Hangar Theatre, Community School of Music and Arts, Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Cass Park, Press Bay, and the Allan H. Treman Marina Park. American Sign Language Interpretation will be available at many shows, and all venues are ADA compliant.
The program begins on Friday Sept 1st - Ithaca’s first Friday Gallery Night - with free performances on the Ithaca Commons, and circus inspired visual arts at participating galleries such as The Mink Gallery, State of the Art, Sacred Root Kava Bar, and Handwork Coop. Modern Vaudeville Press, the only circus specific publisher in the USA, will have a presence all weekend. Highlights also include free programming in the Press Bay Backlot downtown with free circus shows and circus stations where people of all ages can learn circus skills all weekend. Workshops will be led by the People Watching Collective from Montreal, Canada.
Offerings include free and ticketed shows, indoor and outdoor performances, family friendly, and adult only shows. Additionally, the Big Red Juggle Festival will be happening in tandem at Cornell University - returning after a long hiatus and offering free juggling experiences for all.
The Festival is led by festival director (and Circus Culture founder) Amy Cohen, who has over 20 years of professional experience in circus and arts administration and was a Fulbright Scholar with research in contemporary circus. Media and design direction is provided by award winning circus photographer and artist Avi Pryntz-Nadworny. Daia Bromberg of Ithaca, NY supports as associate producer, along with dozens of Circus Culture staff, community members, and volunteers supporting the efforts on festival weekend.
Hupstate Circus Festival, Sept, 1-4. Events on the Commons, Printers Alley and elsewhere around the area. Some events free others paid. www.hupstatecircus.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.