Come to the Cayuga Nature Center on Sunday, March 15th for a wonderful pancake breakfast, a variety of live local music, vendors, and a chance to learn about maple trees and maple syrup production during this year’s Maple Fest. For the second year, Luna Catering will be creating their wonderful pancake breakfasts. Breakfast will be served from 9 am-2 pm, and there will be live music in the Lodge. The Cayuga Nature Center is located at 1420 Taughannock Blvd in Ithaca, NY, three miles south of Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89.
Activities scheduled for this year’s Maple Fest include a guided hike along our Sugarbush Trail led by Dr. Brian Chabot, Ecology Professor at Cornell University, where you can learn more about maple trees and climate. The maple trees have been tapped and the sap buckets have been filling up in preparation for the ongoing sugaring demonstration at our sugar shack.
As in previous years, there are informative presentations available along with displays and your chance to visit with the many live Animal Ambassadors that make their home at the Cayuga Nature Center.
General admission: Adults: $12, Seniors: $10, Children: $7, Age 3 and under: Free, Family (up to 5 people): $35. Cayuga Nature Center Member’s admission: Adults: $10, Seniors: $7, Children: $5, Age 3 and under: Free, Family (up to 5 people): $25. PRI’s Young Naturalist Access Program (YNAP) member families receive free admission.
The Cayuga Nature Center is a public educational venue of the Paleontological Research Institution.
Sunday, March 15th - The Nature Center is located just north of Ithaca New York on Route 89, at 1420 Taughannock Blvd.
For more information, visithttps://CayugaNatureCenter.org/maplefest
