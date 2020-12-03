ITHACA, NY -- During a year in which so much normalcy has been lost, not even COVID can take holiday festivities from the Downtown Ithaca Alliance. From Dec. 4 through Dec. 12, the DIA is hosting Winter Lights & Bites, a combination of the Winter Lights Festival and the Bite of Ithaca event.
The Commons and immediate surrounding downtown area will be set up with interactive light installations for people to walk through and enjoy, while local participating restaurants will be offering $5 tapas-size plates. Normally, Bite of Ithaca is a summer event, but many things were still shut down and the DIA decided it couldn’t be done safely.
According to Special Events Director Scott Rougeau, there are seven light installations, some physical and some projected, designed with the help of local artists. There will also be an infinity bar installation that will serve as the hot cocoa bar.
“There will probably be thousands of lights used on that and several mirrors, so that’s a really cool installation as well,” Rougeau said.
There will also be a few special events happening throughout Lights & Bites. On Dec. 4, a troop of fire dancers will be performing, while on Dec. 11 the Ithaca Sabers will be doing a lightsaber demo. The festivities will come to an end Saturday, Dec. 12 with a “glowabration,” or a community glow party downtown.
“It’s going to be social distanced, so we’re hoping everyone is on their best behavior,” Rougeau said.
Marketing Director Allision Graffin said the goal of the revamped festival is to give people a chance to experience downtown safely.
“With the winter light installations you can enjoy the lights…families can bundle kids up and go for a stroll, do some shopping along the way,” she said.
The $5 bites also give people a way to support local businesses.
“People can explore restaurants they haven’t gone into, or get takeout from restaurants they haven’t tried,” she said. “It’s a sampling experience at an affordable price. When things are expensive people can be hesitant to try new places.”
Many of the $5 bites offered at restaurants cater to the wintry theme with things like chaider (chai and cider) at Waffle Frolic, boozy pudding cups and hot buttered rum at Nowhere Special Libations Parlor, macaroni and cheese and chili at Shortstop Deli, Mexican hot chocolate at Bickering Twins, chicken pot pie and local cider at Monks on the Commons and mini French onion soup bowls at Red’s Place. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit BiteofIthaca.com.
“We’re hoping everyone comes down, checks out the installations and patrons those restaurants,” Rougeau said. “With students already gone for the most part and losing outdoor dining, even if it’s just to get something to go, we encourage everyone to pop in.”
Rougeau and Graffin both mentioned they had been working closely with the city of Ithaca and the Tompkins County Department of Health to ensure the event could be done safely.
