"The truth is that the Greeks had Hercules,
even as the Norsemen had Thor, and through
the ages we’ve had heroes similar to them.
In ages past, we had Samson, who’s no more
than a superhero. And today we have our
superheroes. We believe in them because
we believe in ourselves."
– Jack Kirby
ITHACA, NY -- Kurt Vonnegut, in his sublime essay, “How to Write With Style” wrote: “Find a subject you care about and which you in your heart feel others should care about. It is this genuine caring, and not your games with language, which will be the most compelling element in your style.”
So, I’m on track here. Ithacon, which is almost upon us, is something I care deeply about.
Ithacon is Ithaca’s annual, homegrown comic book convention. And, yes, I have written before about what an odd miracle it is that a city as small as Ithaca (population ~30,000) hosts an annual (sometimes bi-annual!) comic book convention.
Ithacon is put on by the Comic Book Club of Ithaca (CBCI) and Ithaca College.
Curiously, the Comic Book Club of Ithaca is the oldest, continuously running comic book club in America. It grew out of a middle school comic book club and was formally established as a community organization in 1975. They held their first Ithacon in the bicentennial year of 1976. (Which seems so long ago, it feels like some kind of parallel universe.)
Over the decades, Ithacon has had several homes — the Greater Ithaca Activities Center, the Hotel Ithaca, the Masonic Temple, the Boynton Middle School, the Women’s Community Building and the former Race Office Supplies storefront.
The partnership with Ithaca College began in 2014 with Ithacon 39. Dr. Katharine Kittredge, a professor of English at IC, chaired IC/Ithacon. (She is the co-creator of the “From Pippi to Ripley” conferences at IC, which are seminars on the role of women and girls in the science fiction and fantasy genres.)
And, since 2014, Ithacon has been held at the beautiful Emerson Suites at IC, which has a staggering panoramic view of Cayuga Lake in the valley below.
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived. And, like many public events, Ithacon was canceled. In 2021, the convention was reconfigured as a virtual event.
Now, in 2022, Ithacon 45 is returning as a live event at Ithaca College.
And, here in our dystopian future world, Ithacon is gradually being taken over by young people.
Professor Ed Catto is teaching a course at IC called Ithacon: Promoting & Managing Conventions. And the students, as part of the class, are helming this year’s Ithacon.
The class has been going on for a while — in 2020, it was taught by Catto and Professor Darlynne Overbaugh (who directed Ithaca’s beloved Wizarding Weekends), and, in 2019, it was taught by Catto and Kittredge. And some of the students are returnees… honing their skills at running a comic convention.
Metaphorically speaking, the professors are handing over the keys to the starship to a new generation.
In the past, Ithacons have attracted some world-class guests. A partial list would include: Joe Simon, who created “Captain America” with Jack Kirby; Curt Swan, the definitive “Superman” artist for three decades; Kurt Busiek, who writes the “Astro City” books (who should be given the Nobel Prize for Comics); Frank Miller, the writer/artist of “The Dark Knight Returns,”; Jim Shooter, the former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics; and Julius Schwartz, the DC Comics editor who gave us the Silver Age “Flash,” “Green Lantern,” “Justice League of America,” “Batman,” “Hawkman,” “The Atom” and the concept of the DC Multiverse.
And there is a great lineup of guests for this year’s Ithacon, too. There are so many guests that if I listed them all, we’d risk the reader’s eyeballs rolling back in his or her head, so I’ll just sketch in some of the starring guests…
Mike Gold: Gold co-founded the independent comic book company First Comics in 1983, serving as president and editing several of their titles. He later became a senior editor and director of editorial development at DC Comics. He is currently a columnist at Pop Culture Squad.
J.G. Hertzler: Hertzler has spent a lifetime acting in television and film and on the stage. For those of us who love science fiction and fantasy, he is best known for his portrayal of the Klingon General Martok on “Deep Space Nine.” He has also written two “Star Trek” novels, “The Left Hand of Destiny:” Books 1 & 2.
Will Dennis: Dennis was an editor at Vertigo Comics for more than 15 years. His award-winning titles include “100 Bullets,” “Y: The Last Man,” “Joker” and many more. Since then, he has worked as a freelance editor for Image Comics, comiXology and DC Entertainment.
Don Simpson: Simpson is best known as the creator of the satirical superhero series “Megaton Man” for Kitchen Sink Press and Image Comics. He has worked for every major comic book imprint including Mirage Studios (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”), Image Comics (“1963:Tales of the Uncanny”), Fantagraphics (“King Kong”) and DC (“Wasteland,” “Secret Origins,” “Action Comics Weekly”).
Hart Seely: Seely is the publisher and co-founder of AHOY Comics, a wonderful new comic company located in Syracuse. He has written numerous books, including “The Juju Rules: A Memoir of a Fan Obsessed” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2012), “Mrs. Goose Goes to Washington” (Simon & Schuster, 2007), and “Pieces of Intelligence: The Existential Poetry of Donald Rumsfeld” (Simon & Schuster, 2003). His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Slate, and on National Public Radio.
Frank Cammuso: Editorial cartoonist Frank Cammuso is the artist/writer of the “Max Hamm: Fairy Tale Detective series” and “Knights of the Lunch Table” (Scholastic). He is also AHOY Comics Chief Creative Officer.
Garrison Excelsior: Excelsior is the featured Cosplay guest. He is a member of the 501 Legion of Imperial Stormtroopers, a professional costuming group that constructs movie accurate costumes from the “Star Wars” universe. (Their work is astounding.)
In addition to the guests, the Ithacon will, of course, feature numerous vendors selling comic books and related merchandise.
And, there will be all kinds of activities for families and kids. A selection would include: Fantasy Crafts for Kids, Quidditch for Kids, Movies for Kids, Lightsaber Training for Kids, Comic Drawing for Kids, a Graphic Novel Reading Room and Make Me a Superhero (where kids can make their own superhero costumes).
And, speaking of costumes… costume play is an important part of any comic convention, so there will be a Cosplay Runway where cosplayers can showcase their work.
And there will be gaming. There will be a full range of games including board and card games, role playing games, and more. There will be gaming both days of the convention, and Saturday evening gaming from 7-11 p.m.
And for the adults who love comics, there will be a plethora of panels including Spotlight on AHOY Comics, Spotlight on Will Dennis, Spotlight on Don Simpson, a Batgirl/ Batwoman Presentation, “Wasteland” (DC Comics), Self Publishing, Storytelling Fundamentals, a “Doom Patrol” Presentation, Chester Gould, American Original (a viewing of a new documentary on the creator of Dick Tracy), an “Ultraman” Presentation, a Rod Serling Presentation and LGBT Representation in Pop Culture.
To wrap up here, I’m going to recommend Ithacon 45. I think Ithacon is a marvelous human event appropriate for a general audience and families.
When I was young, the world of comic conventions was a cult world frequented by people referred to as “fans.” These fans had a reputation for being somewhat socially dysfunctional. (Older readers will recall that hilarious Saturday Night Live skit where William Shatner was set upon by a platoon of obtuse “Star Trek” fans.) But it seems to me that modern 21st century comic conventions are largely attended by attractive young people and families.
In a similar way, comic book characters now reach a much wider and more diverse audience than in my youth. When I was 12 in 1965, being a Marvel reader was like being in a secret club or lodge. Now, here in 2022, both the Marvel and DC characters appear in blockbuster films and a blitzkrieg of merchandising.
The Marvel films are particularly extraordinary: scores of interlocking films and television series that postulate a coherent fictional universe. (And, despite what grouchy old Martin Scorsese says, I think the Marvel films are high art.) The result is that people all over planet Earth know and love these characters.
Comic books in my youth were considered a low-rent pulp medium with a certain amount of opprobrium attached to them. (Indeed, there was a Senate investigation of comics in the 1950s.)
Now “comics” have lengthened and morphed into “graphic novels,” and are reviewed in major publications like prose novels and film, and win major awards like the Pulitzer. Libraries have comics and graphic novel sections. Every city of any size has a comic book store or two. All this would have been science fiction in my youth.
Another phenomenon I have noticed is the astounding inroads young adult fantasy fiction and manga (Japanese comics) and anime (Japanese animation) have made with youth.
Here in my Twilight Years, I have private students to whom I teach cartooning. They are mostly Hogwarts age. (My joke is that I am in my Dumbledore period.)
As their ostensible teacher, I should be giving them books to read, but it mostly works the other way. It was young people who turned me on to YA fantasy series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books, Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” trilogy, Rick Riordan’s “Percy Jackson” series, Ransom Riggs’ “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and on and on.
The same goes for manga. My favorite student made me read One & Yusuke Murata’s remarkable “One-Punch Man” series.
My point here is that the comics/sci-fi/fantasy/manga/anime realm has become an accepted part of American culture… and the superhero genre in particular has become a sort of planetary mythology.
Ergo, I think human events like comic conventions are no longer the provenance of a cult world of “fans,” but rather are for a larger, more general audience.
These fictional universes are part of our collective consciousness now, and these characters belong to all of us. And an event like Ithacon is for everybody.
Finally, remember that the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing — the virus hasn’t left the Earth and decamped to Mars or anything. If you attend, make sure you are fully vaccinated and boosted. And even though Gov. Hochel has foolishly rescinded the mask mandate, I suggest wearing a mask.
Think of yourself as a superhero.
Ithacon 45: Saturday April 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday April 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday evening gaming, 7-11 p.m. Campus Center & Williams Hall, Ithaca College, 953 Danby Rd., Ithaca, New York. For info & tickets: www.ithacon.org.
