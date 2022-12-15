Ithaca will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the International Rutabaga Curling Championship on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Ithaca Farmers Market.
The annual event began in 1997 right in Ithaca, New York among vendors at the farmers market.
Attendees can expect to see participants come from across the world for this quarky and fun event.
Rutabaga curling is an unusual winter sport that some people may not be familiar with. The sport involves people throwing the root vegetable, rutabaga, across a wooden plate.
“It was about the mid 1990s, some of the vendors at the Ithaca Farmers Market realized that they could pay an homage to the ancient Greeks and to the season by having a projectile throwing competition,” said Jeff Luoma, a veteran announcer for the international competition.
Luoma says competitors throw their rutabaga vegetable across a wooden plank about 79 and a half feet long. Every year, there is a first, second and third place winner who all receive awards.
Luoma has been an announcer for the International Rutabaga Championship for about six years now, and has been loving it ever since.
He says “in order to channel inner energy and energy of the spirits” guests dress up accordingly to celebrate the fun event.
He has seen guests dress up in a variety of costumes from various animals to a vegetable to Star Wars characters.
Luoma says what excites him most about the annual championship is the joy it brings to the Ithaca community.
“What I think I really like is the anticipation and interest and joy of the moment that people feel,” Luoma says.
Johnny Grogers, a veteran referee for the annual event, said that he also loves the championship because of the joy it brings to everyone involved and how they are in the moment when they attend.
“The joy that people experience, that’s the thing,” Grogers says. “I love being next to that joy because joy is unfortunately not as common as it should be. We could be living much more joyful lives, but this gives us the permission to be joyful.”
Grogers even explains the annual curling championship as a magical experience.
“I can’t believe it,” Groger says. “Here I am in front of all these people, and I’m comfortable. I’m happy. I’m crying. I’m there.”
Luoma adds that at this event, everyone is in the moment. There are no external factors at play when the rutabagas hit the ground.
“They’re not thinking about politics, they’re not thinking about dishes in the sink,” Luoma adds. “They’re there in that moment, and that’s a beautiful thing to have, that many people just celebrating being an Ithacan for that brief moment of time.”
Grogers has been a referee for the event since the 90s. The 68-year-old referee says he has been involved since the second or third year that the championship took off.
“I just like the fact that every year it’s different,” Grogers says. “It’s kind of my one day of show business in Ithaca, New York for me.”
Kelly Suave, Organizational Manager with the Ithaca Farmers Market said the Rutabaga Curl is the season finale for the farmers market.
“The 25th anniversary of the Curl promises to bring back all the winter excitement for kids and adults alike,” Sauve said. “We appreciate all the volunteers, vendors and community members who make it possible and are looking forward to our Silver Anniversary of the Curl."
Jeff said he believes there have been about 23 countries and 43 states represented in the International Rutabaga Championship. Every year, competitors and attendees do not know which countries and states are represented until the day of.
“That’s part of the beauty of it,” Luoma says about how it is a surprise who you may meet every year and where they may be from.
Luoma says the competitors to beat every year are the teams representing Sweden and Micronesia.
Luoma and Grogers both note that another unique aspect to the Rutabaga Curl Championship is the fact that you could consider yourself a pro, and still get beat by a rookie.
Grogers says that since the rutabuga doesn’t roll perfectly, this is a contributing factor to why anyone can win this event. The event mainly focuses on having fun and being in that moment with everyone around you.
“People love to be goofy, people love little competitions,” Grogers said.
The event has brought broadcasters all the way from Japan to Ithaca, just to cover the fun event. Luoma notes that the Vegetable Sports Network Broadcast also covers the event, along with local Ithaca radio stations.
The veteran referee adds that he really just loves how the event brings together the community, and that you could get along with everyone around you by just being yourself.
“It’s just so Ithaca,” Grogers says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.