ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Festival of the Arts and its Board of Directors announced the return of the festival in 2022. The festival is slated for June 2-5 and will return after a two year absence. The festival will host a kickoff celebration on June 2 with the return of the Ithaca Festival Parade and an evening concert hosted at the Bernie Milton Pavillion on the Commons.
Since 1977, the Ithaca Festival has welcomed summer by celebrating the artist in everyone. Artists of all styles and disciplines are invited to participate regardless of past work or ability. The festival team is currently seeking an artist who can best create a visual interpretation of the theme “Together Again.”
The selected artist can be any age and will be considered for a $500 grand prize and have their work featured throughout the festival. There is also a youth specific competition that is open for artists under the age of 18. The youth prize will be $100 and the work will be featured on a special selection of merchandise. The Ithaca Festival artist must be from Tompkins County.
Applications are available online now at IthacaFestival.org.
Applications are also available now for volunteers, performers, tablers, exhibitors, crafters, live art and more. Visit the festival’s website for opportunities to get involved and be creative. Organizers urge you to fill out your applications and get them in quickly, as they are only accepted for a short window of time.
Ithaca Festival organizers are excited to return and hope it will be able to count on regional businesses and organizations for continued financial support. Production fees and safety fees are at an all time high. Without the support of our community, the Ithaca Festival will not be able to ensure a healthy future. Organizers said they need everyone in the community to come “Together Again” to preserve this community event for the many years to come. They added that they are dedicated to keeping a free and open event to the public, so donations, sponsorships and partnerships are the way to accomplish this.
For information on how your business can sponsor or partner with the festival, email ithacafestival@ithacafestival.org.
