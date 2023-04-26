With great excitement, Foodnet Meals on Wheels announces the 10th Annual Mac ‘n Cheese Bowl to take place on May 3rd, 2023 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ithaca Farmers Market! The Bowl is Foodnet’s signature fundraising event and a community tradition. Funds raised helps to provide food and nutritional services to vulnerable older adults and others who are unable to cook or shop for themselves in Tompkins County.
Community members of all ages spend the evening learning about local senior service agencies, letting the kids play in the children’s corner, and indulging in delicious mac ‘n cheese dishes from over a dozen local restaurants and caterers. Event attendees vote on who makes the best bowl in town. Even the children can take part in the competition by naming a “Kid’s Choice Award.”
In 2022, Foodnet partnered with the Ithaca Farmers Market to provide a safe outdoor space which contributed to increased community engagement with over 1,200 attendees of all ages! We appreciate the community’s support of our event and are thrilled to be hosted by the Ithaca Farmers Market again in 2023.
According to Meals on Wheels America, for 50 years, senior nutrition programs like Foodnet have delivered nutritious meals and services to seniors at risk of hunger and isolation in virtually every community in the country. The Mac ‘n Cheese Bowl is directly aligned with the organization’s mission. The organization delivers nearly 700 daily nutritious meals to over 400 older adults throughout Tompkins County.
This signature fundraiser supports Foodnet programs like congregate dining for seniors. Congregate dining is an opportunity for eligible participants to enjoy a daily hot nutritious meal, receive nutrition education from a registered dietician, and have the opportunity to share a good meal, conversation, and laughter with others. Beginning April 24th at Titus Towers (with advance registration) all Tompkins County residents 60 years or older and their partners or spouses are invited to join us for lunch. Tompkins County residents under 60 years old who are living with a disability are invited to participate. This program is made possible by funding from the Tompkins County Office for the Aging, US Older Americans Act funding, philanthropy from generous donors, and Foodnet’s annual Mac ‘n Cheese Bowl.
“The entire Foodnet team is excited to highlight the important work we do to support older adults in Tompkins County at Mac N Cheese Bowl 2023! This is the 10th year of this signature fundraiser and the renewed effort to collaborate with our community to overcome the challenges posed during the past few years. Now is the time to safely come together and celebrate the ideas that Foodnet Meals on Wheels works for every day, a Tompkins County where our most senior neighbors have options to avoid some of the biggest threats to healthy aging: hunger, loss of independence, and isolation! I am proud to lead a dedicated and caring staff who goes ‘above and beyond’ every day to serve our senior neighbors. I can’t think of a more delicious way to promote Foodnet’s mission and celebrate with our generous and caring community! Executive Director Aly Evans said.
Last year, the event raised $30,000. All proceeds of the event will be used to further Foodnet’s mission.
Tickets are on sale now at Foodnet.org or call 607-266-9553. Presale: $15 Adults. $10 Kids 5-12 yrs, Free under 4 yrs. At the Door: $20 Adults. $15 Kids 5-12 yrs.
More details and updates on Facebook at facebook.com/FoodnetMacBowl and follow Foodnet on Instagram & Twitter @FoodnetMOW and at www.foodnet.org.
