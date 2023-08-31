Dona Roman had every intention of retiring, then thought, “Hey, I still have something to contribute.” Her resume posting on “Indeed” drew the attention of the Trumansburg Conservatory’s then-executive director Mark Costa, who realized that the job specifications fit her qualifications and experience to a tee – she had a had been a professor of theater and the director of the theater program at Sul Ross State University in West Texas for 15 years. Previous to that, she had been a professional actor, an administrator at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and Sales Manager at Apple Computer. Though located in Texas’ remote Big Bend country, Sul Ross was close to Marfa, famous for its many artists and other creatives, not too different from the Finger Lakes area.
After years of living in the high desert at the McDonald Observatory where her husband, Brian Roman, was resident astronomer, the pair were ready to retire to an area with water, culture, an intellectual life, and with the many beautiful natural attributes that the Finger Lakes region offers, and after circling the country, they decided on Trumansburg and bought a home just outside of T’Burg in Ulysses) Beginning with a glimpse of the area 30 years ago at a Galileo Spacecraft meeting in Ithaca, Brian had harbored a dream of returning to this area. Dona, who had grown up on lakes, fishing, swimming, and water skiing, was eager to return to greener surroundings. And water – the Finger Lakes – was key to their search for a retirement home, and a place where they hope to entice their family to settle in. And so here they are.
Since her arrival at the Conservatory a yearago, Dona has worked hard to upgrade the Conservatory’s gallery space – she’s handy with a paintbrush, and her hardworking board of directors pitches in with everything from ushering events and putting together concert series, to joining her at the paint can. In addition, she has programmed the recital space for events many months out. There are now five exhibits scheduled for the gallery space, this coming year. She said, “My first approach was to build the events schedule. It did the job. In eleven months we almost doubled our attendance numbers from pre-COVID attendance. And because of dance program director Samantha Johnson, who worked with the schools to get the word out, the dance program has blossomed to serve 222 students. Board member Marina Delany has reinvigorated the arts program with classes for adults and children.”
Dona credits former director Mark Costa, still working with the Conservatory remotely and virtually, with keeping the institution in the black during COVID when many arts organizations struggled to survive, by mounting online concerts and other appealing virtual activities.
And, since then the Conservatory has been awarded a matching grant of $279,000 from New York State Council on the Arts towards updating the handsome, monumental 1850s former church, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, upgrading, repairing, and rendering it accessible. The Conservatory, with a deadline of three years to raise the matching funds, has already raised $112,000 towards the project. The renovation is expected to begin as the funds are collected at the Conservatory.
The next major fundraiser is an event attracting local music fans as well as “from away” Grassroots regulars. Titled “Gems of the Finger Lakes: Grassroots Unplugged,” the weekend of September 9 and 10, features a dozen Grassroots bands playing on both indoor and outdoor stages at the Conservatory, plein air painting, magic, face painting, a food truck overseen by Grassroots regular Katy Walker, an auction of gems cut by internationally known Trumansburg gemologist/artist, Mark Oros, and plenty of food and drink for purchase.
All performers and other participants are donating their services in support of the Conservatory’s role in the arts and arts education – dance, music, theater, fine arts – with its outreach in Tompkins and surrounding counties, a powerful cultural asset to the Finger Lakes region.
“Gems of the Finger Lakes: Grassroots Unplugged“ Sept. 9-10 at the Trumansburg Conservatory, 5 McLallen Street, Trumansburg, NY. Tickets $45/day; $80/weekend — Earlybird (before Sept. 7) $35/day; $60 weekend. tburgconservatory.org
