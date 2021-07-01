Even though the City of Ithaca will not be putting on a fireworks display this year, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways to celebrate the Fourth of July. Check out a list of other events and special activities in the area to enjoy over the holiday weekend.
Fourth of July BBQ feat. Tru Bleu
Where: Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Rd, King Ferry, NY 13081
When: Sunday, July 4, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
What: Join Treleaven Wines for Sunday BBQ and acoustic tunes from Tru Bleu. Relax under The Hangtime and enjoy some wine, beer, food, and good company. Music begins at 1 p.m.
Stewart Park Birthday Bash
Where: Stewart Park, 1 James L Gibbs Dr, Ithaca, NY 14850
When: Sunday, July 4, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
What: Stewart Park opened to the public on July 4, 1921. The Friends of Stewart Park are celebrating the park’s centennial and are planning free carousel rides, remarks from Honorary Centennial Chairperson Mayor Svante Myrick and Friends of Stewart Park Executive Director Rick Manning, music from small ensembles of the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra and London McDaniel, a memory sharing booth with Story House Ithaca, and of course, birthday cupcakes.
Club Cayuga Sunset Cruise
Where: Cruises depart from Allan H. Treman Marine State Park
When: July 4, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
What: Club Cayuga Sunset Cruises feature lively music on board with local favorite DJs. Special two hour cruises for the holiday. $30 per person, $50/two people
Music at the Market
Where: Ithaca Farmers Market, Steamboat Landing, 545 3rd St, Ithaca, NY 14850, USA
When: July 4, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Event/Activity: Cortland County Independence Day Spectacular
Where: Dwyer Memorial Park, 6799 Little York Lake Rd, Preble, NY 13141
When: July 3, Music starts at 2 p.m.
What: Celebrate America’s Independence in Cortland County on July 3 with the return of fireworks at Dwyer Memorial Park in the Town of Preble. There will be live music, food and family fun. Area food vendors will be on-site and the Homer Center of Arts is hosting a beer and wine garden alongside a full line-up of local bands, including Steve Daniels, the Roof Top Revelers, John Rogalia and the Swamp Boys, Tribal Revival and Doug and Eamonn Hubert of Hotdogs and Gin.
Live Music Schedule:
2-3 p.m.: Steve Daniels
3-4 p.m.: Roof Top Revelers
4-6 p.m.: John Rogalia and the Swamp Boys
6-8 p.m.: Tribal Revival
8-10 p.m.: Hotdogs and Gin (Doug and Eamonn Hubert)
Branchport/Keuka Lake Independence Day Celebration
Where: Branchport Firehouse 3686 NY-54A, Branchport, NY 14418 (barbecue and parade); Finger Lakes Museum 369 Guyanoga Rd, Branchport, NY 14418 (firework show)
When: July 4, noon - 10 p.m.
What: All-American Old Fashioned Small Town Independence Day Celebration.
Noon: Chicken Barbecue at the Branchport Firehouse (Drive through only)
2 p.m.: Parade
10 p.m.: Fireworks, behind the Finger Lakes Museum Discovery Campus
Town of Union Fourth of July Spectacular 2021
Where: Highland Park,801 Hooper Road Endicott, NY 13760
When: July 4, noon - 9:30 p.m.
What: The annual Independence Day celebration attracts hundreds of families to the park on Hooper Road to enjoy the holiday with some family fun. Every year the event features a 5K run and walk, vendors, live entertainment, and children’s games, and every year it is capped off by the biggest fireworks display in the Binghamton area. The public pool and carousel are also popular attractions on the Fourth of July.
Watkins Glen Area Fireworks
Where: Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce, 214 N. Franklin St. Watkins Glen, NY 14891
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
What: After taking a year off for the pandemic, the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to present the traditional July 4 fireworks show with media partner Seven Mountains Radio. The display is expected to begin at approximately 9:45 p.m. on July 4.. Prime viewing locations will be at Clute Park and locations on or around the southern tip of Seneca Lake. The pyrotechnics display will be presented by Young Explosives.
