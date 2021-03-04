ITHACA, NY -- Downtown Ithaca's 23rd Annual Chili Cook-Off presented by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis attendees have spoken. The Chili Cook-Off winners along with the second and third-place runners up of this year's foodie event are as follows:
BEST MEAT CHILI 1ST PLACE WINNER: Covered Bridge Market and Pizzeria’s Sausage chili featuring Gus' Sausage secured victory with 23% of the votes in this category. Covered Bridge is located in Newfield.
2nd Place: Seabring Inn/Eat the Foood!
3rd Place: Hound and Mare
BEST VEGAN OR VEGETARIAN 1ST PLACE WINNER: Hound and Mare’s veggie chili with three bean medley, fire-roasted tomatoes, and red peppers was the clear favorite by garnering 40% of the votes in this category. Hound and Mare is located on Aurora Street in downtown Ithaca.
2nd Place: Brookton’s Market
3rd Place: Moosewood
BEST CHILI INSPIRED FOOD 1ST PLACE WINNER: Mama Said Hand Pies’ Poblano con Queso Hand Pies, housemade hot sauces, and chili pepper-infused truffles secured victory with 29% of the votes. Mama Said is located in Press Bay Alley on W. Green Street in downtown Ithaca
2nd Place: Shortstop Deli
3rd Place: Nothing Nowhere Cafe
PEOPLE CHOICE BEST OVERALL CHILI 1ST PLACE WINNER: Seabring Inn/Eat the Foood!’s classic smoked brisket chili slow-cooked with secret toasted chili peppers was the winner in this category with 22% of the votes. Seabring Inn/Eat the Foood! is located in Newfield.
2nd Place: Hound & Mare
3rd Place: Ithaca Beer Co.
"We thank our participants for creating some of the best-tasting and most innovative chilis and chili-inspired items ever. We also thank everyone who came out to sample the impressive selection of chilis and chili-inspired items. Plus, we're grateful to our sponsor, Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis for making this event possible. We hope to see you all again next year," says Scott Rougeau, special events director for the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, the event's organizer.
For additional event information about Chili Cook-Off and Downtown Ithaca's upcoming events, visit downtownithaca.com.
