Ithaca may be known for its gorges, but just north of the Finger Lakes, there’s another famous waterway you might be curious about — the Erie Canal. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about this crucial canal, Syracuse’s Erie Canal Museum has something for history buffs, foodies and even beer lovers.
Executive Director of the museum, Natalie Stetson, said that although the museum has been open since last July, they did not have many visitors throughout the pandemic. “We’re really excited to see people come to the museum again,” she said. Starting in June, the museum will ramp up to being open seven days a week. Admission is free, though a $10 donation is suggested.
The museum aims to teach visitors about the history of the canal and the canal’s lasting legacy in New York State. “It's a 365-mile, man-made river that just wasn’t there before,” said Stetson. “It was so transformative to this area and the impact it has on our lives today is something I think is important.”
Inside the museum, there is a full-size replica of a line boat with a kitchen, an area where cargo was carried, and an area where passengers were carried. “Stepping aboard the boat is really a highlight of a visit to the Erie Canal Museum,” said Stetson. “I always want to say kids love it, but that’s not true, everyone loves it, adults and kids alike.” The building itself is also history. It is the country’s last remaining weigh lock, which were stops alongside the canal that inspected boats and determined how much of a toll they needed to pay.
Alongside its permanent collection, the museum has a temporary exhibit called “Erie Eats”that explores the impact the canal has had on food up to the present day. “All across New York state, cities have food that is special to them, like Syracuse’s salt potatoes, Rochester’s garbage plates, Buffalo’s Buffalo Wings. All of those cities are on the canal,” explained Stetson. “So why do they have these unique cuisines? Well, it might be connected to this large body of water.”
For those who might want to bring a piece of the museum a bit closer to home, the museum is also hosting online lectures and events outside Syracuse. One event is a bike tour called “Beers, Bikes, and Barges,”that will be held at several locations across upstate New York on the Empire State trail (the one nearest to Ithaca is still TBD). Visitors will be guided on a short bike tour and get to learn some historical information about the canal on the way, and the tours will end at a local brewery. Plus, after working up a small sweat, the first beer is included in the ticket.
Stetson says she often gets a lot of questions of how long people should spend at the museum, which she said typically ranges anywhere from a half-hour to over two hours. “Even if you’re just in the area for a short period of time and are trying to find something to do, we’re a great place for that. We’re also a great destination if you want to make a daytrip to Syracuse and spend some time with us,” she said. “So come visit!”
The museum is open daily from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and is located at 318 Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse. Visit https://eriecanalmuseum.org/ for more information.
