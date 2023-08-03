In celebration of the anniversary of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, Rejoice the Vote, a local foundation dedicated to increasing civic engagement, is holding a new public event that will begin in the Ithaca Commons and continue at the Southside Community Center, 305 S Plain St. Entitled Democracy Fest, the celebration held Sunday August 6 will include an introductory march, speakers, entertainment, and free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
Democracy Fest will kick off at 2 p.m. at the MLK, Jr. statue in the Ithaca Commons, from which attendees will march to the Southside Community Center and hear from speakers such as New York State Senator Lea Webb and the Rejoice the Vote founder, Jeff Furman. Additionally, entertainment will be provided by Taili Mugambee, a spoken word artist, and local performers such as the Southside Jam Band and DJ Double A, among other entertainers.
Furman, the brains behind the operation, was inspired by the young people who he works with around the country to promote civic engagement, along with the political fervor characteristic of Gen Z-ers.
“I’ve been doing a lot of work around democracy and voting around the country with young people,” said Furman. “I just got really caught up in their energy … so, I decided I was going to do something here in the community and try to look at the whole democracy, voting, civic engagement [as] something we should celebrate– [it] should have a joyful part.”
According to Furman, Democracy Fest could not have come at a better time. With voting restrictions passing in states such as Florida, Texas, and others, voter education is highly relevant.
As especially timely as Democracy Fest is now, however, Furman wants to use the opportunity to act on his belief that voter education and civic engagement should not be fixed to singular moments in time. Rather, they should be practiced year-round– not just during historic moments or election periods.
“One of the reasons I got involved in this is that every two years in October everybody starts talking about [voting]. ‘You gotta register to vote, get people out,’ and I came to the conclusion that you have to do this work all year round,” said Furman.
Furman’s life of public service was catalyzed during his early days at Ben & Jerry’s, through which he engaged in a multitude of outreach programs. As an original member of the company, Furman was a part of the ice cream company’s very first activist endeavors and his devotion has remained over many decades.
“If you look through the history of Ben & Jerry’s, we were always trying to be very careful that if we took a stand about something, we were doing it internally,” said Furman. “So I'm taking a stand, let's have a celebration, let's celebrate, because we could actually do something!”
In that spirit, Furman’s event will celebrate The Voting Rights Act, which was passed on August 6. 1965 with bipartisan support in Senate during the Johnson administration. In the nearly 58 years since that moment, the impacts of the landmark legislation continue to be both felt and challenged.
As such, Furman wants to use Democracy Fest as an opportunity to recognize the history of the Voting Rights Act - both its triumph and initial struggle - due to his belief that the fight for voting rights in America is an ever-present process.
“I was talking to a [young person] who’s running a place called GenVoter New York.. and she said ‘Well, what are we going to do after we get [legislation] passed?’ And I said, ‘You're going to be doing this work until you look like me,’” said Furman. “That's the nature of it because you will not definitely win it; there will always continue to be this struggle.”
Moreover, Furman asserts that understanding the history of voting rights in America puts current threats to suffrage into perspective.
“People know the headlines: ‘All men are created equal,’ except only white men with property could vote. [The United States] never started off as a democracy,” said Furman. “Women met in New York– It took 72 years from when they met to get to vote. The Native Americans have only [in] 1924 became citizens of New York. You know, you have to have that understanding of the history to put it in some perspective … the struggle is still going on.”
Aside from Democracy Fest, Rejoice the Vote has encouraged civic engagement in other ways. Namely, the Votingest County Challenge aims to increase voter turnout in New York State by awarding the New York county with the highest voter turnout with a trophy honoring past voting rights champions. In 2020, Albany won the prize for larger cities, with an eligible voter participation turnout of 75 percent.
In the future, Furman plans to hold other similar events. Namely, for International Day of Democracy, which occurs on September 15th, he is developing a global celebration in the Ithaca Commons complete with cuisines from five different nations. Furman believes that celebrating democracy also means celebrating diversity.
To the Rejoice the Vote founder, such events honoring landmark voting legislation and other celebrations of democracy are so important due to the unique ability of democracy to connect citizens to one another. Democracy Fest is just one way to highlight that importance.
“Voting is one way we can participate in civic society and one part of democracy; democracy is one way we can be truly human and responsible to each other,” said Jeff Furman.
Christopher Walker is a reporter from the Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun’s summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
Democracy Fest
2 p.m. Sunday Augusrt 6
Starting at the MLK, Jr. statue on the Ithaca Commons, then Southside Community Center 305 S Plain St.
