Fabric. Quiltmaking. Two words synonymous with community-building and the act of bringing people together.
The Community Quiltmaking Center held its grand opening celebration on Sunday, April 23 at the ReUse MegaCenter, where they invited the local community to check out the brand new space, sign up for free classes and workshops and meet other people. The Community Quilting Center is a community collaboration with Fingers Lakes ReUse. Attendees can expect to see a ribbon-cutting ceremony in recognition of the center’s opening, along with opening remarks.
The event honored Peggy Dunlop, who is notable for donating fabric to the Finger Lakes ReUse center to help get the Quiltmaking Center started. Dunlop has been a notable figure in the quilting community for over 50 years alongside her late husband, Dave Dunlop, who recently passed away.
Brigid Hubberman, longtime community volunteer in Ithaca, has described Dunlop as a reuse champion, sustainability champion and a passionate fabric collector and quiltmaker. Hubberman said that Dunlop’s dream was to open the door for everybody to be able to make quilts regardless of personal resources — increasing access, equity and opportunity in the process.
“[The center] came out of Peggy Dunlop’s love for people, community, quiltmaking and giving back to the community, which she did throughout her life,” Hubberman said. “Peggy Dunlop herself is really the founder.”
Hubberman said another extraordinary thing is that The Finger Lakes ReUse center, upon accepting Hubberman’s donation, kept all of the fabric until the Quiltmaking Center was ready to be officially opened. Hundreds and hundreds of hours of volunteering and hard work will finally pay off.
“If you think about all the things that someone might need to succeed in this to make a first quilt, they’re going to need fabric, tools and sewing machine access,” Hubberman said. “And they need encouragement and support.”
One particularly unusual thing, Hubberman explained, is that when people see a lot of fabric, they automatically assume it’s a quilt store and expect items to be for sale only.
“In this case, it’s a quilt center,” Hubberman said. “We want to support anyone who’s out there doing quiltmaking for good. We’ll be offering community fabric grants to organizations.”
Attendees were able to see past quilts that have been made at the grand opening event. One new initiative underway that was showcased was called “Wrap Up and Read Quilts,” in which people made quilts for young children to use while reading a book.
Throughout history, quiltmaking has also been used as a tool for social change. One of the most infamous examples is the AIDS Memorial Quilt, which was created in November 1985 to honor the lives lost to the AIDS crisis.
“Traditionally, women’s work once done is undone,” Hubberman said. “Even early on in our history of the United States when women and people stitch their lives into quilts, it was with hardship and also hope, sorrow and satisfaction.”
Overall, experienced quiltmakers and those hoping to get started for the first time alike are invited. No prior knowledge is required.
“It’s time for a grand opening,” Hubberman said.
