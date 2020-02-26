Caught between calligraphic elegance and graffiti-like primitivism, the printmaking of Islip, NY artist Justin Greenwald recalls the tradition of the abstract expressionist “painterly print” in its sense of directness and immediacy. Using innovative approaches, the artist—also a painter—creates vibrant images that conceal the printmaker’s methodical process behind a stylized rawness. Many of his monochrome prints use a subtractive method to create intricate filigrees of white-on-black that have an austere, alien beauty. In a recent series of smaller mixed-technique pieces, he layers chalky, child-like scrawls—clotting the picture-space in “all-over” patterns—over cryptic sequences of faint blue numbers.
On display at the Ink Shop Printmaking Center for two months (through March 27), Greenwald’s solo exhibition “Clarity through Chaos” is a characteristically thoughtful offering from the downtown studio-gallery. The show was awarded to Greenwald through his participation in last year’s inaugural Solarplate Triennial Exhibit. There he won a prize offered by juror Eric Fischl, a well-known realist painter who has also worked with the alternative printmaking method.
Developed by artist and printmaking guru Dan Welden in the 1970s, solarplate replaces the traditional metal etching plate with a steel-backed polymer matrix that can be worked directly or can receive images through transparencies. Employing sunlight (or a UV lightbox) and water, it allows artists to forgo the dangerous and environmentally toxic use of etching acid. Inked and prepared plates can be printed in either relief or intaglio (that is, from positive or negative areas). The method is proprietary, with plates available through Welden’s Hampton Editions Ltd.
Using a predominantly subtractive approach, Greenwald begins his black-and-white solarplates by first inking the polymer surface and then working into it with a variety of unconventional implements such as (according to a statement) “sticks, twigs, chopsticks, pencils, and rags.”
While these may appear, on a quick perusal of the gallery, to be much of the same, careful attention reveals rich variation, as well as a number of standout pieces. In “Opportunity,” a central square is silhouetted against a black background, with grass-like white scribbles vying against an overall middle-gray hum. Similarly, “Clarity through Chaos” features a grimy yet luminous central block palpably worked out of the usual calligraphic scrim. In the unusually serene “Wormhole,” the lines—elsewhere often more assertive and script-like—assume the texture of fine threads or hairs. In contrast, an untitled piece is notable for the asphalt-like roughness of the inked areas as well as the angular buzz of its linework.
Other solarplates such as “Containment” and “Scissor Trap II” are done in a more traditional black-on-white with similarly engaging individual results. The effect is still richer exhibit-wide, helping establish a rhythm between works and sending the eyes jumping around the gallery. A lovely, smaller color solarplate builds-up a fine mesh of coppery brown and olive green with little flickers of paper-white.
Greenwald worked with Welden last summer to create a series of unique color prints, combining solarplate with monotype. Suggesting the painterly numerical grids of Alfred Jensen and Jasper Johns wedded to the scribbly abstraction of Cy Twombly, these are uncomfortably dense and raw, even to those of us well-accustomed to expressionism and abstraction.
Thick lines of black, teal, mustard, oceanic green, bright red, and violet obscure the numeral grid in “quiet House.” More compellingly, in “tread ground” the numbers assume a more active role, creating a shimmering interference effect against the luminous purples and magentas and the pale yellow. Elsewhere, the scrawls assume hints of child-like writing—further emphasizing the sense of primitive sounding evoked throughout the show.
“Omega!,” a larger piece, combines monotype with watercolor hand-painting. It is perhaps the most coloristically nuanced pieces here as well as one of the most animate: a Pollock-like skein of vibrating color-threads against a steady but not impassive purple-gray background.
The suggestion of clarity through chaos is one of extensive, layered looking—of finding beauty in apparent sloppiness, order in apparent mess, meaning in apparent nonsense. It’s a recommendation ably embodied in Greenwald’s best work here. These remind us that like art-making at its most sophisticated, careful looking is a skill, as well as a labor of love. As the art critic Jed Perl once aphorized, in a memorable essay on “The Art of Seeing,” “to look long is to feel free.”
