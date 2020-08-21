If Avenue Q has taught us anything it’s the golden refrain “Everyone’s a little bit racist”; and if that’s true, Kenneth McLaurin simply took that idea, added a “...but make it Ithaca” tagline and realized his uncomfortable, snappy and satirical one-night only Youtube competition on Thursday where the winners were anyone with a clue about allyship and the points didn’t matter.
And that’s generally McLaurin’s M.O.— he points out the obvious absurdity of Ithaca’s liberal behavior and forces us to sit uneasily with that truth pressed up against our faces: that dating Black men doesn’t make you antiracist, and neither does protesting confederate flags or accurately identifying Uncle Ruckus in a crowd of other racists.
In McLaurin’s Comedy on the Commons sketch, which featured the talents of Elbonee “Singtrece” Stevenson, Damon and RJ Lavine, pronounced La・VINE (it’s very important to note that for cultural reasons) as judges, and Sankofa McLaurin as cohost, everyone's a little bit racist and the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry. And in his comedic world, as in the real world, BIPOC are powerless against stopping the runaway ally train except watch, judge and dole out points as they’re warranted. Just a note: all good allies believe in reparations.
“I’m very excited for this show tonight,” said Sankofa at the top of the show. “You know, they say that Ithaca has more massage therapists, restaurants and Black Lives Matter signs per capita than it does Black People, so I think Ithaca’s a great place for us to do this competition,” was the appetizing jab of the night before continuing onto the main course: the caricatures.
The first round introduced the caricatural contestants, using the actors’ real names, one by one: Yael, who puts confederate flags on racist things; Jen, a “Fall Creeker” whose Black Lives Matter sign has been passed down through generations; Robin, a kindhearted woman who enjoys the “company” of Black men; Amy C., who has started two How to be an Antiracist reading groups for her own esteem and Chris, a white man who has proudly “adopted” an entire black family.
From the jump, Amy C. fell 500 points behind everyone else. Although she never utters a word, her history of calling police against Black men who are minding their own business essentially disqualified her from the game. Her inclusion as a straw man not only left room for more rounds, but served as an indication of the worst antiracists present within any community: someone who doesn’t want to be racist, but undeniably is.
And while Yael’s confederate flags served “to warn her Black brothers and sisters” about racist areas to avoid; while Robin’s predatory absorption of Black sexuality provided a momentary protection for Black men; and while Jen’s life story was the definition of a diversity and inclusion initiative, it was ultimately Chris, who donates money to a Black owned business/family who took the round (because all good allies believe in reparations).
Round two followed a very similar vein and format. Robin revealed that her attraction to Black men led her to the Million Man March, a doubtable but somehow commendable claim. Jen revealed that she’d adopted a child from Georgia, the country not the state, and named him T’Challa. Yael fell behind by refusing to capitulate and establish her model for a gated community police watch program in a predominantly Black community and Chris was rewarded for sharing his willingness to divorce his own mother from his children if she didn’t pay full (suggested) price for the night’s reparations tickets (because the best allies believe and participate in reparations).
Finally with Chris and Robin in the top two, McLaurin took his final aim at the topic of Black cultural consumption. In the first question: did O-Jay do it? McLaurin reminded viewers of the anxiety-producing response to the 1995 trial that still has no solidified answer. Even the judges and contestants struggled over what the correct answer should be? Did O-Jay do it? Well, it depends on who you ask, suggested McLaurin.
And with the final question, the contestants were asked to name the award winning 90’s show about six Black business professionals living in a Brooklyn neighborhood, a considerably more difficult question than the other two (if you know why, you know why) and after a short pause, Chris trumpeted “Living Single!” securing his win for the night.
Wrapped up in one hand-packaged hour was a satirical attack on Ithaca’s ruling progressive ideology where McLaurin took aim again and again at all the Ithaca liberal bullshit. If you think of So You Think You’re Antiracist as less similar to So You Think You Can Dance and more akin to your mother questioning your ability to pass a test she’s sure you didn’t study for, then you’d be right on the money.
McLaurin is not just a comedian, he is a critic and he’s genuinely asking his public so you really think you’re antiracist? Does this sound antiracist to you or do you have a clue? Because, after all, everyone’s a little bit racist and the best laid plans of whites and allies often go awry.
