Pulitzer Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson will present the Cornell Center for Social Sciences’ (CCSS) Annual Distinguished Lecture in the Social Sciences Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
This virtual event is free and open to Cornell and the greater Ithaca Community. To attend, tickets can be registered for through eCornell here.
In 1994, Wilkerson won the feature writing Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of the 1993 Great Floods and her profile on a 10-year old boy who was responsible for raising his four siblings.
Wilkerson’s debut work, "The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Migration", was published in 2010 and examines the three main geographic routes taken by Black Americans to leave the South between 1915 and the 1970s.
In her follow up work, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”, she examined how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system. The book has been called an “instant American classic,” by the New York Times.
“With the high-profile killings of unarmed African-Americans at the hands of police and civilians, protests are mounting and debates intensifying,” states the Cornell Center for Social Sciences website. “These events have left many people asking just how far we have really come since the days of Jim Crow—and the need for dialogue has never been more acute. In this timely lecture, Isabel Wilkerson addresses the persistence of racial injustice as a national challenge and what history can teach us as we work to resolve it.”
The event is in partnership with Cornell Migrations and co-sponsored by the Office of Faculty Development and Diversity at the university.
