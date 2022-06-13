The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI), will host Family Day on Saturday, June 25th at its venues, Museum of the Earth and Cayuga Nature Center. Family Day is insect-themed this year, in celebration of International Insect Week and the new insect-themed exhibit at the Museum, Six-Legged Science: Unlocking the Secrets of the Insect World. All families, insect lovers, and bug hobbyists are invited to join the festivities happening at the Museum and the Nature Center.
Starting at 10am on Saturday the Museum of the Earth will offer tours of the Six-Legged Science exhibit with Dr. Corrie Moreau, professor and curator of the Cornell University Insect Collection, insect-themed activities and crafts, insect-inspired storytime.
In the afternoon on Saturday at 1pm, visitors can participate in a bug hunt and explore the grounds of Cayuga Nature Center with PRI’s own entomologist, Brian Gollands, and learn how to collect bugs.
At 3pm on Saturday, there will be a talk at the Museum with Karen Penders St. Clair, an independent researcher with particular interests in horticulture, plant science, natural history, and textile history, for a discussion of The Comstocks of Cornell, written by naturalist educator Anna Botsford Comstock and edited by Penders St.Clair.
Visitors may also visit the Museum on Friday, June 24th, for pre-family day activities including an Arthropods through Time tour at 11am, and an activity called, Get Up Close with a Roach!, at 3pm.
Activities at the Museum during this family day are included with museum admission. Activities at the Cayuga Nature Center are “pay-what-you-wish.”
This celebration is also happening to recognize the reopening of Cayuga Nature Center Lodge on June 18th, and PRI’s 90th anniversary this year.
The full schedule can be viewed here.
