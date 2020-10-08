The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI) is launching a new, online exhibit based on the “Warren D. Allmon Changing Climate: Our Future, Our Choice” exhibit, which will be open to the public at the Museum of the Earth in November 2020.
On naming the exhibit after PRI’s longtime director, the exhibit’s major donor, Susan Fleming, explained, “I want to honor Warren’s decades of tireless and passionate work in not only creating the Museum and running PRI, but more specifically, in using paleontology to educate people around the world about the dire effects of human activity on our climate. Without Warren, the Museum of the Earth and this important new exhibit simply would not exist."
The exhibit will highlight that although the Earth’s climate has changed many times in the past, it is now changing at an unprecedentedly rapid rate because of the actions of humans. Fortunately, there are actions that everyone can take to address climate change. The “Changing Climate” exhibit is intended to empower visitors to recognize the things they can do to reduce climate change and its harmful effects, including discussing it with friends, family, and government officials.
The online exhibit will include visualizations of global temperature and carbon dioxide levels, two of our most important climate records over time, with highlights of key events in natural history, human history, and climate history along the way. It will also feature educational sections on greenhouse gases, energy, and how we know about ancient climates.
Throughout the online exhibit, visitors will find videos, interactive animations, 3D images, original graphics, a quiz to measure their impact on the environment, and an opportunity to share their views and read what other people are saying. This online exhibit is filled with questions and prompts to facilitate climate change conversation.
“Climate change is one of the great challenges of our time, and a topic that every person needs to understand and act on. From the day the Museum of the Earth opened in 2003, climate change was a major theme of its exhibits and programs. This new permanent exhibit updates our approach and content for the issues that we read about in the daily news. It tries to place today’s climate change in the context of the Earth’s long history. That history tells us to be very concerned about our future,” stated Warren Allmon.
The online exhibit launched on Sept. 25, and can be viewed at www.museumoftheearth.org/climate-exhibit. The physical exhibit at the Museum of the Earth will be available for the public to visit next month. Due to COVID-19, the Museum is currently limiting the number of visitors at a time and encourages guests to make reservations online.
