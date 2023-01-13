The Cornell Department of Music welcomes The Sierra Duo (John Haines-Eitzen, cello, and Matthew Bengtson, piano) to Barnes Hall on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 pm. The duo will perform Roberto Sierra’s new work Cuatro Piezas para cello y piano, along with George Walker’s Sonata for Cello and Piano and Beethoven’s Sonata in A Major, Op. 69.
The new Sierra piece was a surprise gift to the duo about six months into the COVID-19 pandemic. Haines-Eitzen and Bengtson previously recorded Sierra’s work on Albany Records, and Bengtson also recently recorded an album of Sierra’s solo piano music. The duo notes that “Roberto has a remarkable sense of what an instrument can do,” and “the demanding technique really stretches what’s possible on our instruments.” Bengtson is Associate Professor of Music at the University of Michigan, and Haines-Eitzen is Senior Lecturer and Artist-in-Residence at Cornell.
Additionally, the Cornell Center for Historical Keyboards’ Salon series begins onFriday, January 27 at 5:00 pm at the A.D. White House. Sezi Seskir, fortepiano, and Keiran Campbell, cello, perform Beethoven’s Berlin cello sonatas. Beethoven’s Op. 5 cello sonatas were Beethoven’s first attempt toward making the roles of the two instruments more equal and were a celebration of the capabilities of the five-octave piano for which he composed these works. Seskir is Associate Professor of Music at Bucknell University, and Campbell is a core member of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra.
The Midday Music for Organ series also kicks off on Wednesday, February 1at 12:30 pm in Sage Chapel. Annette Richards performs “Nature’s music,” a program on the 1746 Italian organ featuring storms, birds, forests, and song, with music by Frescobaldi, Sweelinck, Poglietti, and Phillips.
All events above are free and open to the public, and are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.