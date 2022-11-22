Ithaca, New York – The Savage Club of Ithaca is hosting a holiday music concert. This hour-long show will feature a variety of choral holiday music, ranging from old-English carols to modern sing-along favorites.
The show will be held at the First Unitarian Church in Downtown Ithaca on Saturday, December 11th at 2:00pm. The show is free, with donations accepted. All proceeds are used to support local performing arts groups. Donations can be made in advance at www.savageclubofithaca.com, or at the show.
Founded as an offshoot of the Cornell Glee, Banjo, and Mandolin Club, the Savage Club of Ithaca has been entertaining audiences and promoting the arts since 1895. The Savage Clubprovides grants to community arts organizations that specialize in youth performance. Previous grants have included the Community School of Music and Arts, Women’s Works, Vitamin L Chorus, Running to Places Theatre Company and Armstrong School of Dance. The Savage Club also provides rehearsal and performance space for local groups.
More on the Savage Club is posted at www.savageclubofithaca.com.
