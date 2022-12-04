Ithaca, New York – The Savage Club of Ithaca is hosting a holiday music concert. This hour-long show will feature a variety of choral holiday music, ranging from old-English carols to modern sing-along favorites.
The show will be held at the Savage Club Performing Arts Center, 1004 Auburn Rd, Groton, NY 13073 (15 minutes north of Triphammer Marketplace). Admission is free, with freewill donations accepted. All proceeds go to renovations for the preforming arts center, which is made available as a rehearsal and performance space to local groups.
Founded as an offshoot of the Cornell Glee, Banjo, and Mandolin Club, the Savage Club of Ithaca has been entertaining audiences and promoting the arts since 1895. The Savage Clubprovides grants to community arts organizations that specialize in youth performance. Previous grants have included the Community School of Music and Arts, Women’s Works, Vitamin L Chorus, Running to Places Theatre Company and Armstrong School of Dance.
More on the Savage Club is posted at www.savageclubofithaca.com.
