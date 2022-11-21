The board of directors of the Ithaca Concert Band is pleased to announce that the group will perform at Ford Hall at Whalen Center on the Ithaca College campuson December 8th, at 7pm.
This year’s winter concert theme is Christmas Throughout Time, with a number of holiday themed music, classics and favorites.
All performances of the Ithaca Concert Band are free to the public. As a non-profit organization operating since 1976, donations for support are always welcome. For further information or to be added to our mailing list for up to date information, please email ithacaconcertbandannouncements@gmail.com, and follow us on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/IthacaConcertBand.
