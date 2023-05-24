Guitarist extraordinaire Steve Morse founded the legendary Dixie Dregs in 1970, and in addition to recording and touring with his own group, The Steve Morse Band, he’s logged many hours playing with the bands Deep Purple and Kansas. (I’ll never forget his monthly column “Open Ears” that appeared in “Guitar for the Practicing Musician” that illustrated his methods and unholy work ethic.) The Steve Morse Band is playing shows for the first time in 10 years, and will play on Thursday, May 25 at 8pm at the Center for Performing Arts of Homer.
Steve Morse spoke to the Ithaca Times about Cortland, going to Syracuse to procure his first good guitar, influences and touring again with The Steve Morse Band.
IT: You’ve played for so long with so many different bands that you must have played in the area before.
SM: Actually, isn’t Homer near Ithaca and Cortland?
IT: Yes.
SM: When I was a kid, my dad had a summer gig as a professor at [SUNY] Cortland. And we stayed in an apartment there, and I was just learning to play the guitar. I stayed the summer with my dad, and we went to Syracuse and bought my 1967 Stratocaster.
IT: Was that your first guitar?
SM: Well, my first good one. There was another one before that, a Musicmaster guitar that was a terrible-sounding guitar, but it was one of those many things that we own that would be a priceless museum piece if we’d just kept it.
IT: So you were in Cortland when you were just starting to learn the guitar.
SM: Yeah, and when I got the Strat, we didn’t have an amp, and so I was touching the head of the guitar to the window of the apartment we were staying at, so that I could hear what I was playing better. And then my dad got somebody local to put an input jack on an AM radio that he had brought with him. [laughs] So I was plugging into a radio for an amp. It sounded not that great, but he was tryin’. And it turned out to be a great guitar; that became the Frankenstein guitar. I basically discarded the body and two of the pickups, and put on a Tele body, which I thought worked better as a building block. It had more chisel-able wood [laughs].
IT: Being in the thick of the 60’s, who were your influences?
SM: Oh, it goes way back to even the early Peter, Paul and Mary kind of stuff, you know, the family-approved music that we were allowed to be exposed to. I thought it was good and everything, but when I heard the Beatles on Ed Sullivan playing live, it was that super drivin’ guitar from John Lennon, and the real tasteful leads, George Harrison was doin’ that. That really helped cement the idea that a guitar is a really versatile instrument. Also around that time, I saw a guy playing fingerpicking style while he was running a carnival ride at our local state fair. And I thought it was the coolest thing, he was playing bass notes, he was playing intermediate notes and he was playing the melody, all while he was sittin’ there, leanin’ back in a chair.
IT: It’s all there.
SM: Yeah. So I said, “Well, that’s another thing this guitar can do that other instruments can’t.” And you can carry it with you, unlike a piano. [I loved] all the pop stuff, Kinks, Yardbirds, Rolling Stones, all that stuff was… Chuck Berry. All very formative building blocks.
IT: Nice. This is the first time that the Steve Morse Band has toured in a decade.
SM: Mostly because I’ve been full-time in [Deep] Purple. So I did that for 28 years, and now I’m able to say, “Hey, let’s do a few dates every month, and have some fun.”
Steve Morse Band
8 p.m. Thursday May 25
Center for the Arts in Homer
72 S. Main Street, Homer
