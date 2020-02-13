Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Colder. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.