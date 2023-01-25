If you grew up in Ithaca, you’ve grown up with the voice of Rudy Paolangeli emanating from one radio speaker or another around town. Known as “Rudy on Duty”, Paolangeli remember when Ithaca only had one radio station, the Dewitt Mall was the local high school and Ithaca College was based around Dewitt Park. And as he calls himself “90+ years old”, Rudy is still on duty, hosting “YOUR HIT PARADE”, a countdown of the Top Ten Tunes from the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s, every Saturday afternoon at 5:00 pm and Sunday mornings at 10:00 am on “Pure Oldies WNYY” AM 1470 and FM 94.1.
Rudy Paolangeli answered questions submitted by the Ithaca Times.
IT: I’ve never interviewed anyone who founded their own pirate radio station, as you did when you were in high school. How did you go about building that?
RP: In the late 40s, Joe Short, program director of WHCU, taught a course at Ithaca High School called "Radio Workshop." Students wrote, directed, engineered and voiced a Saturday afternoon program. I was one of those students and got the radio bug. I rebuilt an old HAM transmitter and re-tuned it to 95.5 on the FM dial and went on the air as WVLR, the voice of the Little Red.
IT: Can you talk about what Ithaca was like in those days?
RP: Ithaca was a typical small community, but also the home for Cornell University with its historic buildings while Ithaca College was centered in and around Dewitt Park.Downtown Ithaca offered department stores, restaurants, theaters and a hometown bakery. There was also industry in Ithaca: Morse Chain, National Cash Register (NCR), Ithaca Gun and the Pocketbook factory.
IT: Can you talk about what Ithaca radio was like in those days?
RP: WHCU was the only radio station on the air in Ithaca in the 40s. It was a day time station with news, sports, music, and soap operas. WITJ FM (later changed call letters to WICB) came on the air in 1941 and only broadcast during the school year, playing pop music. Then in 1958 WVBR FM signed on the air as a classical music station, followed by WTKO AM (now WNYY) which debuted in 1956 with a top 40 format. Incidentally, WKRT in Cortland NY, came on the air in 1947 and it drew a lot of Ithaca listeners with its country and pop music format.
IT: I listened to Jack Deal in middle school, and I took part in a radio workshop at either WHCU or WTKO and I saw Jack Deal’s piano. Can you talk about him? He was an Ithaca institution.
RP: Ithaca was lucky to have Jack Deal. He could have worked in a much larger market. He joined WHCU in 1941 and spent 40 years as the morning host. His was the most listened-to morning show in the area. He was immensely talented, singing, playing piano and organ, and spinning records. Jack retired in 1981 and I replaced him as morning host. Those were big shoes to fill. I stayed in that role, and was station general manager, until I retired in 1988.
IT: With radio stations becoming more and more automated, it’s rare to hear someone who knows what they’re talking about when it comes to music and music history. What are the logistics of doing your current show on Pure Oldies WNYY?
RP: I've always built my playlists on pop songs, country, and some short classical pieces that were favorites with a wide variety of people. I have in my record collection 78s, 33 1/3, 45s, and CDs, so I can use very old and fairly recent recordings. My selections rely heavily on my ongoing interest in music and artists that have endured through the years.
IT: You’ve had quite a career, both in local media and media education. You have seen tremendous change in the way people consume media, from 78 records to digital downloads. What would you say are some of the biggest changes?
RP: Well, here I am, at 90+ years old, getting news, music, video, personal communication from a computer. I also still listen to the radio as much as ever. So I've seen the changes, I've absorbed the changes to fit my own needs. I trust that's what folks do .pick the medium that suits their needs.
When I retired from WHCU in 1988, I opened my own professional recording studio, RPMedia. I’ve had to stay up on new technology to serve my clients, including having my own website RudyOnDuty.com.
IT: What is it that drives you at this point in your career?
RP: I have been in this wonderful broadcasting business for 70 years. 60 associated with WHCU as part time help while still a high school student, full time as general manager and morning host and in retirement. It's hard to explain what radio has meant to me. But I've enjoyed beyond measure the idea of providing a happy moment to my audience. It's a passion I strove to share when teaching broadcasting courses part time at Ithaca College for 20 years. Seeing many of my students go on to broadcasting careers has been a particular joy for me. I often hear from them and love to learn about their successes. My 'kids' include Bob Iger (current head of Disney Corp), Peter King (CBS News correspondent), Bill Diehl (ABC Entertainment editor), Eric Reid (Miami Heat Play by Play announcer), Barry Leonard (Cornell Sports broadcaster), Bob Kur (NBC-TV correspondent), Chris Moore (ESPN Sports), the late Jessica Savitch (NBC News) and Alan Colmes (Fox-TV). How many people do you know who look forward to going to work? I did and still do. Mark Twain said, “Find a job you enjoy doing and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
