Our academic institutions are starting up and local music organizations have scheduled their offerings for this fall. Here are the highlights.
Cornell University
The Cornell Center for Historical Keyboards (CCHK), officially opened now, has scheduled most piano and organ events. The Salon Project, held at the A.D. White House on Friday afternoons at 5 p.m., offers pianist Xak Bjerken and baritone Jean Baptiste Cerin in a program of transatlantic German song on September 1, while on September 22, soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon and pianist Ryan McCullough (both formerly at Cornell and now teaching at Bard College) performing “Die schöne Magelone” by Brahms (repeated on September 23 at 8 p.m. in Sage Chapel). On November 3 is music by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov (b. 1937), played by Boris Berman from Yale; on November 17 Patricia Garcia Gil from UNC Greensboro performs keyboard sonatas by 18th-century Viennese composer Marianna Martines.
In Barnes Hall at 12:30 p.m. on September 16 pianists Malcolm Bilson, Bjerken, Sezi Seskir, Brian Wang, and Miri Yampolsky play music including Schumann, Schubert, Sibelius, Amy Beach, Tchaikovsky, on different pianos.
On September 15 Cornell organists Annette Richards and David Yearsley present music including Monteverdi, Sweelinck, Pärt, and Yearsley at 12:30 p.m. in Sage Chapel.
The Cornell Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, in the first concert by the new orchestra director, Gabriela Gómez Estévez, includes music by Janacek and Dvorák in Bailey Hall on September 23 at 3 p.m.
On October 1 at 12 p.m. in Bailey Hall the Cornell Wind Symphony, conducted by James Spinazzola, presents music of Gershwin and James Stephenson.
The Cornell Chorus gives its Twilight Concert at 6 p.m. on October 28 in Bailey Hall, conducted by director of choral music Joe Lerangis and assistant director Yen-Hsiang Nieh. It features Vincent Persichetti’s Winter Cantata. The traditional Holiday program of Lessons and Carols will be in Sage Chapel on December 2 and 3 starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Cornell Concert Series (all in Bailey Hall)
Dover Quartet on October 13 at 7:30 p.m. plays music of Haydn, Price, and Shostakovich.
The Knights, joined by mandolinist, singer, and songwriter Chris Thile, play works by Caroline Shaw, Thile, Dvorák, and J. S. Bach on October 29 at 3:00 p.m.
Frank Vignola and Tessa Lark, on guitar and violin, perform original arrangements ranging from classical to jazz on November 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Ithaca College
The annual Founders Day Concert will be on September 17 at 2 p.m. in DeWitt Park. Participating are the Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, and the IC Choir, directed by its new head, Khyle Wooten, and performing a piece called “Ithaca Forever” by Philip Lang. On the program for the Wind Ensemble is music by Morton Gould, Gershwin, Bernstein, and Vaughan Williams.
In case of rain, the concert moves to Ford Hall at IC.
At Ford Hall at 8:15 p.m. are Symphony Orchestra concerts on October 6 and November 15; Concert Band and Wind Symphony on November 4; Sinfonietta and Chamber Orchestra on November 10.
Faculty recitals by flutist Wendy Mehne on October 1 at 4:p.m. and by pianist Charis Demaris on November 27 at 7 p.m.; “Art Songs by Women Composers” on November 1 by mezzo-soprano Ivy Walz at 7 p.m; faculty string-piano chamber music on November 30, 7 p.m., all in Hockett Family Recital Hall.
Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers give two concerts in Ford Hall on October 29 at 3 p.m. and December 8 at 7 p.m.
Cayuga Chamber Orchestra (CCO)
Our popular local orchestra faces an unusual season this year due to the search underway for a new music director. Four candidates have been selected, each will conduct a concert that features a Beethoven symphony. All concerts are held at Ford Hall and start at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-concert talk at 6:45. The season opens on September 23 with candidate Jeffery Meyer on the podium leading Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastorale,” plus a work by contemporary American composer Carlos Simon and the Ravel Piano Concerto in G major with Bjerken as soloist. Meyer is well known and appreciated by Ithacans as the head of orchestras at IC for ten years. The second concert, on October 21, features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8 and introduces candidate Guillaume Pirard, a founder and co-concertmaster of Brooklyn-based orchestra The Knights (they are performing in the Cornell Concert Series on October 29—small world).
Handel’s Messiah, led by CCO interim conductor Grant Cooper, will be in Ford Hall at 7:30 pm on December 16 with the Cayuga Vocal Ensemble, directed by Sean Linfors, and featuring soloists soprano Deborah Montgomery, mezzo-soprano Dawn Pierce, tenor Nathan McEwen, and bass Steven Stull.
The first concert in the Chamber Music series presents music by Debussy, Dvorák, Borodin, and Saint-Saëns on November 19 at 3 p.m. at the First Unitarian Society.
New York State Baroque
Our region’s early music group opens its 2023–2024 season of live concerts in Ithaca on October 14 at the Unitarian Society at 7:30 p.m., with pre-concert talks at 6:45.Called “Knight of the Lute”, internationally famous Paul O’Dette plays solo lute music from the Albani Manuscript, recently discovered in Italy, in a US premiere. On December 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, is “A Festive Sound,” a celebration of the season with 17th-century Italian and German music including Buxtehude, Monteverdi, and Praetorius. Performing are soprano Laura Heimes, mezzo-soprano Luthien Brackett, tenor Jeffrey Thompson, and bass Andrew Padgett, accompanied by strings, cornetto, trombones, theorbo, and organ.
Finger Lakes Chamber Ensemble
On September 24 the core players of this small local group, organizer and violist Roberta Crawford, cellist Stefan Reuss, and violinist Janet Sung are joined by pianist Molly Morkoski and flutist Barry Crawford (Roberta’s brother) to perform music of Amy Beach, Beethoven, Bruch, and Brahms. The concert, at 4:00 pm, is in Hamblin Hall at the Community School of Music and Arts. The FLCE special Salon event is a Bach Celebration concert, featuring the two Crawfords and guest pianist I-Fei Chen playing the Suite No. 3 in C major, Sonata for Flute and Keyboard in G minor, and Trio Sonata in G major at 4 p.m., at 104 First Street, Ithaca. Seating very limited, reservations required.
Chamber Music at New Park
In their seventh season, these concerts, organized by cellist Britton Riley, who has family locally, have exceptional programs played by twelve talented professional musicians (including Fitz Gibbon and McCullough who are performing later at Cornell). The concerts are scheduled at their beautiful venue at 1500 Taughannock Blvd on September 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m., and 10 at 3:00 pm. Program I offers unfamiliar fare by such composers as American William Grant Still, and mostly from early 20th century. Program II features Chausson’s “Chanson perpetuelle” for soprano and piano quintet, and a work by John Adams. The Sunday program gives us musical mix: J. S. Bach, Florence Price, Louise Ferrenc, Morten Lauridsen, Scriabin, and Telemann.
Opera Ithaca
On September 23 at 7 p.m. in Cornell’s Willard Straight Hall will be the amusing and relevant “Scalia/Ginsberg” by Derrick Wang. The Opera Ithaca Festival at the Hangar Theatre presents “Rusalka” by Dvorák on November 10 at 7:30 and November 12 at 2 p.m. “YousaidShesaidHesaid” and Schubert’s “Die schöne Müllerin” come on November 11.
