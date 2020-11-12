ITHACA, NY -- The Cornell Concert Series has closed out its Fall 2020 season withJeremy Denk, one of America's foremost pianists. The winner of a MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Denk returns frequently to Carnegie Hall and in recent seasons has appeared with the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, as well as on tour with Academy of St Martin in the Fields, and at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the BBC Proms.
For his episode on the Cornell Concert Series Fall 2020 Season, Denk presents a discussion on “writing elitism out of classical music.” Noting how tone in written and verbal communication can become an obstacle to appreciating music, Denk detours around usual avenues of musical discussion in an examination of pieces by Mozart and Clara Schumann.
Denk is also known for his original writing on music, which Alex Ross praises for its “arresting sensitivity and wit.” He wrote the libretto for Steven Stucky’s comic opera The Classical Style, and his writing has appeared in the New Yorker, the New Republic, The Guardian, and on the front page of the New York Times Book Review. One of his New Yorker contributions, “Every Good Boy Does Fine,” forms the basis of a book for future publication by Random House in the US, and Macmillan in the UK.
This episode is now available on CornellConcertSeries.com, where it will remain viewable for 14 days. All episodes will be available for future viewing by logging in to your free account on the ticketing site, cornellconcertseries.universitytickets.com.
